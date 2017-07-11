ZTE Grand X View 2 Tablet launching on July 12 for $179.99

ZTE is launching its newest tablet, the ZTE Grand X View 2, on July 12th with Bell. The device is set to cost $179.99 CAD and will likely be available in an LTE compatible variation, considering its predecessor was as well.
ZTE Grand X View 2 Tablet features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 pixel display, 5-megapixel rear facing shooter and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the device features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor running at 1.3GHz, a 4,620mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of on board storage, with up to 128GB of expandable memory. Lastly, the tablet runs on Android N 7.1.1 (Nougat).
While it’s predecessor, the ZTE Grand X View, was pulled from store shelves following a technical issue back in 2016, the device featured Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor running at 1.5GHz, with a 4,620 mAh battery and 16GB of internal storage and 2GB of RAM. It appears this year’s tablet took a step backwards in terms of specs as it’s processor, RAM, built in storage and even its display — ZTE Grand X View featured a 1920 x 1080 pixel display — have all been lowered.
Visit MobileSyrup for further information about the ZTE Grand X View 2.
