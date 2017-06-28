PlayStation Mid Year Sale offers savings of up to 70 percent

News
It’s already halfway through 2017 and PlayStation is celebrating the year’s mid-way point with two weeks of deals.

Until July 11th, PlayStation has an assortment of deals for up to 50 percent off, while PlayStation Plus members can get deals up to 75 percent off. Though some games are on sale for up to 50 percent off, like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor — Game of the Year Edition and God of War III Remastered, are 70 percent off without a membership, while being a PSN member grants users an 80 percent discount.

You can find the entire list of games on sale at this link. However, below is a list of the most notable titles on sale right now:

There are a lot more games on sale for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PS Vita included within the Mid Year Sale. Note that these prices are for those who are not PS Plus members and that many of the games in the list are further discounted for members.

