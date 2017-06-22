News
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Canadian launch pushed back to July 5th

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra’s launch has been pushed back to July 5th in Canada.

The mid-range smartphone was previously confirmed for a June 22nd release. In an e-mail statement sent to MobileSyrup, Sony said the new launch date is the result of a shipping delay.

The XA1 Ultra will be available through Freedom Mobile and Videotron.

Specs-wise, the phone’s rear camera features a 23-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fast autofocus, while the front-facing camera packs a 16-megapixel 1/2.6 Exmor RS sensor with optical image stabilization, as well as a front-facing flash.

