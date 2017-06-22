Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Canadian launch pushed back to July 5th

The Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra’s launch has been pushed back to July 5th in Canada.
The mid-range smartphone was previously confirmed for a June 22nd release. In an e-mail statement sent to MobileSyrup, Sony said the new launch date is the result of a shipping delay.
The XA1 Ultra will be available through Freedom Mobile and Videotron.
Specs-wise, the phone’s rear camera features a 23-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and fast autofocus, while the front-facing camera packs a 16-megapixel 1/2.6 Exmor RS sensor with optical image stabilization, as well as a front-facing flash.
