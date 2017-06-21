News
Koodo offers Public Mobile customers $10 monthly bill credit when they port their number

Jun 21, 2017

2:47 PM EDT

6 comments

Koodo-Mobile

Koodo has launched a new promotion aimed at customers that are with its sister brand Public Mobile.

Individuals who visit a Koodo Mobile retail location and ask the carrier to port their number from Public Mobile will get $10 off per month for 12 months on select postpaid plans. The promotion is only available in-store.

A Koodo store representative confirmed to MobileSyrup that the promotion is active, noting that the brand would soon be reaching out to Public customers. No word yet on when the promotion ends.

While it might seem strange to see Koodo and Public Mobile fighting over the same set of customers, these type of promotions aren’t all that rare among Canada’s main three carriers and their sub-brands.

It’s also worth noting that, at the end of the day, post-paid Koodo customers are more valuable to Telus, both brands’ parent company, than prepaid Public customers.

Comments

  • Benoit Bourdua

    aaahhhh…. thanks but no thanks.

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    Unless Koodo has a plan that is under $38/4GB, is permanent, not a lousy 12 month credit, I’m not going anywhere.

    But then I guess we should be glad that there is “competition” .

    • It’s Me

      I would consider it if I could get their MB/SK plans (or Quebec) along with the $10 credit. The problem is that to get the credit I assume you have to port into a new line. But to get the out of province plans with your number, you first have to open an account with a MB/SK number (or switch to such a number) and then port your number in.

  • canucks4life

    Sibling rivalry? lol

  • Pedro

    Sure would be nice if incumbants created some competition with their competition, not their flander brands.