Moto Z2 Play will launch in Canada on July 5 for $800 at Bell, Freedom and SaskTel

Jun 19, 2017

11:30 AM EDT

7 comments

Moto’s newest generation Z device will hit shelves in Canada on July 5th for around $800 CAD at Bell (including Bell MTS), Freedom and SaskTel.

Additionally, the company notes that while supplies last, the device will launch with a JBL Soundboost2 speaker mod — regularly valued at $114.99 CAD. The company is also bringing its Moto TurboPower Pack and new Nintendo Switch-like Moto GamePad mods to Canada this summer, though it didn’t specify dates.

The Moto Z2 Play follows the critically esteemed Moto Z Play, known for its battery life and reliable performance. As of yet, Motorola has not announced a successor to the premium Moto Z, and representatives refrained from commenting on when or if it would arrive in the future when asked by MobileSyrup.

The Moto Z2 Play has a smaller battery than its predecessor (3,000mAh compared to 3,510mAh) but has received mainly positive reviews so far. It also features a octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor, 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920p Super AMOLED display and 12-megapixel f/1.7 aperture rear camera.

The Moto Gamepad features dual control sticks, D-pad and four action buttons along with a 1,035mAh battery to power the Gamepad for up to eight hours, promises Motorola.

Keep an eye out for MobileSyrup’s review of the Moto Z2 Play in the coming weeks.

Comments

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    Z Play was a value leader at under $600 (Newegg had it unlocked a few days ago for about $450) This is the same phone with a minor speedbump from 625 to 626 and a neutered battery, and now they want $800. Seriously?

    • Ryan

      Yeah, insane. It would be nice if Canadian carriers would actually offer non-flagship phones at a reasonable price.

    • silver_arrow

      Yeah got one for I think $5 per month on Koodo, so $240 overall. A crazy good deal for a damn good phone.

  • John Lofwire

    my god moto z play first edition sold for 670$ cad and included the speaker as well.

    so this is WAY overpriced.

  • vn33

    Whoa! $800 for this? Don’t they know the OnePlus 5 is coming out?

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    Wow, this is DOA…this is at best higher mid-tier specs but full premium pricing

  • Omar

    Considering this… Would the Moto Z Play still be worth buying in 2017?