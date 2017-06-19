Moto Z2 Play will launch in Canada on July 5 for $800 at Bell, Freedom and SaskTel

Moto’s newest generation Z device will hit shelves in Canada on July 5th for around $800 CAD at Bell (including Bell MTS), Freedom and SaskTel.
Additionally, the company notes that while supplies last, the device will launch with a JBL Soundboost2 speaker mod — regularly valued at $114.99 CAD. The company is also bringing its Moto TurboPower Pack and new Nintendo Switch-like Moto GamePad mods to Canada this summer, though it didn’t specify dates.
The Moto Z2 Play follows the critically esteemed Moto Z Play, known for its battery life and reliable performance. As of yet, Motorola has not announced a successor to the premium Moto Z, and representatives refrained from commenting on when or if it would arrive in the future when asked by MobileSyrup.
The Moto Z2 Play has a smaller battery than its predecessor (3,000mAh compared to 3,510mAh) but has received mainly positive reviews so far. It also features a octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor, 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920p Super AMOLED display and 12-megapixel f/1.7 aperture rear camera.
The Moto Gamepad features dual control sticks, D-pad and four action buttons along with a 1,035mAh battery to power the Gamepad for up to eight hours, promises Motorola.
Keep an eye out for MobileSyrup’s review of the Moto Z2 Play in the coming weeks.
