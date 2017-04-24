UberEats declares it’s ‘BurgerWeek’ in Toronto and partners with Budweiser for free Prohibition Brew

In Toronto and want a fancy a burger this week? UberEats is here for you and so is Budweiser.
To celebrate how far the Leafs went in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and also acknowledge the arrival of Spring, UberEats has dubbed this week as ‘BurgerWeek’ in Toronto (April 24-30th).
The popular food delivery service has partnered with Budweiser and will also give a free can of Prohibition Brew, its new non-alcoholic beer, with every burger purchase.
The participating burger restaurants are:
- Burgerâ€™s Priest (multiple locations)
- Jacksonâ€™s Burger
- Holy Chuck (Wellesley)
- Thompson Diner
- W Burger Bar (multiple locations)
- BQM Burger (multiple locations)
- B.good (multiple locations)
- The Pickle Barrel (multiple locations)
- McCoy Burger Company
- Haze Lounge
- The Burger Cellar
- Hero Burger (multiple locations)
- Kelseys (multiple locations)
- Bier Markt (multiple locations)
- MELTwich Food Co. (multiple locations)
- Slab Burgers
- Union Burger (Steeles)
- Safari Bar and Grill
- Toma Burger Addiction
- Big Boyâ€™s Burgers
- Grillies
- Chicken City Chicken and Burgers
- Franâ€™s Restaurant (Victoria)
- The Office Pub (multiple locations)
- Wahlburgers
To score your burger and the brew, simply open the UberEats and order away.
For those who do not have the UberEats app, you can download it here on iOS or Android and use promo code ‘MOBILESYRUPBURGERWK’ to receive $10 for free (which is basically a free burger)
