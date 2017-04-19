News
PREVIOUS

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 releasing May 1 on iTunes in Canada

Apr 19, 2017

11:18 AM EDT

0 comments

The Handmaid's Tale iTunes
The first season of the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, will release on iTunes on May 1st in Canada.
A Season Pass will be available exclusively on iTunes for $31.99 CAD in HD and $22.99 in SD and will include all current and future episodes of Season 1.

The Season Pass is available now for pre-order, ahead of the show’s double-episode premiere on May 1st.

As per the iTunes synopsis: “The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism regime that treats women as property of the state. As one of the few remaining fertile women, ‘Offred,’ is a Handmaid in the Commander’s household, one of the caste of women forced into sexual servitude as a last desperate attempt to repopulate a devastated world.”

For more on The Handmaid’s Tale, an iTunes collection is also available, which includes versions of the story in iBooks, Movies and more.

Related Articles

News

Mar 22, 2017

9:03 AM EDT

Apple finally allows iTunes users to ‘rent once, watch anywhere’

News

Apr 12, 2017

9:01 PM EDT

iTunes is now offering Oscar-winning La La Land in exclusive early release

Resources

Mar 31, 2017

2:51 PM EDT

How to backup and restore your iOS device using iTunes and iCloud

Comments