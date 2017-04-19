Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week

News
Apr 19, 2017

3:29 PM EDT

3 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8 sales record

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

7-Eleven

Ongoing
• Free SIM with $100 Top-up + $25 Top Up Bonus
• $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase

Bell

Ongoing
• LG G6: $200 off with trade-in offer
• All Regions: Up to $300 with phone trade-in for selected phones

Chatr

Ongoing
• $10 monthly credit for 8 month if you sign up for auto-pay

Cityfone

Ongoing
• 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
• Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50% for 6 months
• 10% off BYO

Fido

New
• Update Tab payment options

Ongoing
• Various bonus credits on select phones with select 2-year plans
• 2GB Bonus Data with select plans
• 10% off plans on 4GB+ plans in Quebec
• $10 off plans (Main Regions, MB & SK) or $7 off plans (QC) or $5 off plans (Main Regions & QC) with BYO phone
• $60 Credit with BYO phone in QC only

Freedom Mobile

Ongoing
• 2GB bonus data with $40 / $49 & $59 plans

Koodo Mobile

New
• Increase plan prices from $5 to $10 per month in the main regions.
Ongoing
• Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing
• LG G4: $100 Bill Credit + $10 off per month for 12 months
• Up to $360 off selected phones
• $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing
• Bonus points with a 2-year contract
• $6 off plans with BYO phone
• LG X Power & Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card

Petro Canada

Ongoing
• $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime

Public Mobile

Ongoing
• Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

Ongoing
• $200 Visa Prepaid Card with Huawei Nova Plus on 2-year Share Everything plans
• $300 trade-in credit on the LG V20 on 2-year Premium+ Share Everything plans (in-store)
• 1GB Bonus data on 15GB Share Everything plan in MB and SK 2GB Bonus data on 10GB Share Everything plan
• 2GB Bonus data on 14GB Share Everything plan in Quebec
• Special Offer on the 10GB Share Everything plan in Quebec
• $100 Visa Prepaid Card with all phones on min. 2-year Smart Tab Share Everything plans
• $200/$100 off for customers switching from SaskTel/MTS
• $10/mo. discount for 2nd line and $15/mo. discount for 3rd/5th and additional lines, $35/mo. discount for 4th line on all Share Everything plans
• No connection fee ($20/line) online

SaskTel

Ongoing
• $200 trade-in with the Samsung Galaxy S7 / Edge S7 & Note 7
• $20 Prepaid bonus
• $10 off plans with BYO phone

Telus

Ongoing
• $100 trade-in with the LG G5
• $200 trade-in with the Pixel / Pixel XL
• $10 credit a month for 24 months when adding a family member
• $40 in activation credits with Prepaid

Videotron

Ongoing:
• Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

Ongoing
• 10% off plans with BYO phone
• Visa Prepaid Cards with various phones
• $30 Credit for online

Comments

  • Dimitri

    I got a $150 trade in bonus for getting the S8+. Gave in my girlfrienda Z30 she didn’t want or need and got $150. It was supposed to be $100 as per the site but a email was sent to the stores that they can offer $150 instead.

  • Matthew Thiessen

    Telus is also offering a 200$ trade in for the iPhone 6s/6s Plus & iPhone 7/7 Plus as long as there’s value in the phone.

  • Brandon Arneson

    I’m on the LTE ready Everywhere 59 plan from freedom mobile And I’m gonna be upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy A5 so I can enjoy their new LTE network when It launches in Edmonton Alberta and the 5 surrounding cities with home coverage. I’ll also enjoy LTE roaming off the big 3 carriers when it launches and wifi calling and texting when it launches. I love having unlimited data with 11gb of High speed data in the home zones which I pay $10 extra to get and 1gb of high speed data when roaming before speeds get throttled with unlimited use afterwards with no charges