Rogers is welcoming its new CEO and president on April 19th.
Following the dismissal of former CEO Guy Laurence, Rogers has been led by long-time executive Alan Horn until Joe Natale’s non-compete contract with Telus expires.
Originally expected to join the company in July, Rogers has announced Natale will take his position as president and CEO of Canada’s largest telecom on April 19th. Rogers noted in a statement that “a confidential agreement was reached with Telus Corporation to secure his early arrival.”
“I’m really excited to join the Rogers team,” said Natale in a statement sent to MobileSyrup. “The history of the company, the incredible mix of assets, and the growth potential are second to none. I look forward to working with Alan and the team to build on Ted’s legacy and the incredible progress the company has made.”
“On behalf of the board and all of our employees I’d like to welcome Joe to Rogers. We are thrilled to have a person of his calibre and experience lead Rogers. I also want to thank Alan for his leadership of the Company since October,” said Edward Rogers, Deputy Chairman, Rogers Communications. “Alan, the leadership team and Joe will work together to ensure a seamless transition. When Joe arrives he will build on the momentum that’s been established bringing an even greater focus on the customer.”
Rogers has over 10 million wireless subscribers in Canada and is involved in a variety of other businesses, including cable, internet, publishing and entertainment such as the Toronto Blue Jays.
There is no indication yet as to the strategy Natale will lead, however, he may continue the ‘Rogers 3.0 plan’ that Laurence implemented at the company, building off the ‘One Rogers’ approach with a focus on customer service, innovation and other growth opportunities.
Rogers will announce its Q1 2017 results on April 18th.
Source: Rogers
