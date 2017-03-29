News
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ Canadian pricing and availability

Mar 29, 2017

11:00 AM EDT

68 comments

Galaxy S8

Samsung’s hotly-anticipated Galaxy flagship has arrived, and it comes bearing a wide range of new technology — from facial recognition to a feature that transforms your smartphone into a desktop called Samsung DeX.

These new features are running on Qualcomm’s 10nm Snapdragon 835 chipset (in Canada and the U.S.) and 4GB of RAM. It also stocks a 12-megapixel rear-facing and 8-megapixel front-facing camera with newly added image stabilization, both with a f/1.7 aperture. For a full list of specs, as well as availability info, read on.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available starting April 21st in colours including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold, but specific Canadian colours will be the Midnight Black and Orchid Grey.

In addition, for Telus customers, the carrier notes that those who pre-order could get the GS8 ahead of the April 21st date, stating “Deliveries will start as early as April 17th.”

Pricing

Unlocked pricing comes in at $1,035 CAD for the Galaxy S8 and $1,115  for the Galaxy S8+. MobileSyrup has reached out to Canadian carriers to confirm contract pricing and further details. This post will be updated accordingly.

Canadian carrier pricing for the Galaxy S8 starts at $249.99 on a 2-year contract; Galaxy S8+ starting at $319.99 on a 2-year contract.

Canadian carrier partners:

Confirmed carriers in Canada to release the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are Rogers, Bell, Bell MTS, Eastlink, Virgin, Fido, Telus, Koodo, SaskTel, Tbaytel, Freedom Mobile and Videotron. Find more information on pre-orders, pricing and promotional gifts here. 

In terms of band support, the S8 supports the following:

  • 2G GSM: GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
  • 2G CDMA: N/A
  • 3G UMTS: B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B8 (900)
  • 3G CDMA: N/A
  • 3G TD-SCDMA: B34 (2010), B39 (1880)
  • 4G FDD LTE: B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B3 (1800), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B8 (900), B12 (700), B13 (700), B17 (700), B18 (800), B19 (800), B20 (800), B25 (1900), B29 (700), B30 (2300), B66 (AWS-3)
  • 4G TDD LTE: B38 (26o0), B39 (1900), B40 (2300), B41 (2500)

Specs

Comments

  • Blair Davis

    Both phones have 3500 mah batteries?

    • jellmoo

      I believe that’s a mistake. The regular S8 is reported to have a 3000 mAh battery.

    • Dimitri

      The S8 has 3,000mAh battery vs the S8+ has a 3,500mAh bettery as per the video from Samsung.

  • Granny is ALIVE!!!!

    That sucks, Canada gets the Qualcomm version this year …ugh

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      With the 835+X16 combo, it is the variant with all carrier support. Samsung needs to update the LTE modem for the Exynos SoC series to have more widespread LTE Band support.

  • N00bicals

    Too big and far too expensive. I think I’ll look more seriously at the xperia x compact instead.

    • Lirodon

      It’s a different aspect ratio too, though (kind of like the G6), Though those numbers still seem a bit scary.

    • heynow00

      You’re comparing apples to oranges. If you are debating on the Xperia x compact, you would compare it to the galaxy A3 2017.

    • N00bicals

      16GB storage? I don’t want to be reliant on SD cards, too many problems forcing apps to store there and many not being able to store there at all. Also, less RAM, slower processor, fewer UMTS/LTE bands and less storage vs the X compact mean that I wont be picking up the A3.

    • Ned K.

      what’s xperia x? Is that a phone? never knew such phone existed

  • hardy83

    Any preorder bonus info yet? Like a VR headset or something?

    • Dimitri

      SaskTel Has the VR headset and remote as a bonus. Most likely others will follow.

    • heynow00

      The VR headset deal is fulfilled by Samsung (I believe after getting your phone you have a certain time to go to Samsung’s promo website and register your phone with your Samsung id and they send it to you)

      So doesn’t matter what carrier you get it through as long as you preorder you can get the VR headset

    • Dimitri

      Yes we know that. I posted that way before any other carrier showed that as well other the n Sasktel.

  • Techguru86

    Over $1k for the S8 ? No thanks lol

  • Phone_Addiction

    the price isn’t that bad, now waiting for preorders to begin. I want the blue gs8+, can’t wait lol

  • Omar

    $1000 and $1100 for a phone. Lmao.

    • Dimitri

      Most high end smartphones are that price. Remember the iPhone 7 Plus 256GB is 1,349CAD.

    • Raj Singh

      Is that the benchmark, the iPhone 7 Plus?

    • Patrick Cuyegkeng

      Given that it is one of the best selling phones in the market (and undoubtedly the most profitable), then yes. That’s the benchmark that the other major manufacturers are shooting for with their flagships. If OnePlus could get away with selling a $1000 phone, don’t you think they would? #capitalism

    • Bob Loblaw

      It’s a benchmark for all the r3tards that buy into Apple and Samsung’s bullsh!t.

    • Mike Simpson

      They can actually work out to be more than that if you’re not careful and you switch from a BYOD plan to get one on a new 2-year consumer contract. I calculated that if I did that, the total cost would be $1400 or almost $300 more than the cost of buying one outright and staying on the plan I’m on. My advice is to wait 6 months and buy one discounted sometime around Black Friday or whenever the Note 8 comes out.

  • MrQ

    What was the S7 and S7E launch price?

    1035 is lower than i was expecting tbh, i expected 1099

    • jellmoo

      If I’m remembering correctly, they were $800 and $900 respectively.

    • brararsh

      899 and 999

  • dinh_hai_tran

    Samsung, how about the NOTE 7 buyers discount?

    • Dimitri

      WE got the discount when switching to the S7 or other devices. That was the discount. nothing else. They wont give more discounts out after the incident 6 months ago. Thats why the offered the $100 off getting the S7 or S7 edge or $25 off if u return it back or pick another device.

    • mike m

      to build trust! i dont trust samsung anymore..

  • Dimitri

    Samsung Galaxy S8 – Midnight Black – 64GB – Starting at $249.99 + $10/mo with Plus Pricing on 2 year voice & data term – Starting at $449.99 on 2 year voice & data term
    Samsung Galaxy S8 – Orchid Grey – 64GB – Starting at $249.99 + $10/mo with Plus Pricing on 2 year voice & data term – Starting at $449.99 on 2 year voice & data term
    Samsung Galaxy S8+ – Midnight Black – 64GB – Starting at $319.99 + $10/mo with Plus Pricing on 2 year voice & data term – Starting at $519.99 on 2 year voice & data term
    Samsung Galaxy S8+ – Orchid Grey – 64GB – Starting at $319.99 + $10/mo with Plus Pricing on 2 year voice & data term – Starting at $519.99 on 2 year voice & data term

    Guessing the same goes for all the other carriers. This is SaskTel

  • Dimitri

    Telus has them up and look at this.Well before the launch lol.

    ” Delivers as early as April 17.”

    Get a free Gear VR with Controller when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ until April 20, 2017, and activate or renew on select 2 year plans

  • big_al77

    still more impressed by the lg g6. No bixby, no curves, 3300MAH instead of 3000mah…nicer design in my opinion

    • FearlessOneSix

      But outright s8 is 35CAD more than G6? Whichever flagship gets better battery life gets my money.

    • RidgeBoyGenius

      I’d be extremely surprised if the G6 has better battery life than the S8. LG can put as big of a battery as they want, but their devices still drain like crazy.

  • Garrett Cooper

    Hmmm, $250 seems reasonable tbh. If it’s a $50 price difference, the S8 gets my money.

    • heynow00

      Do you have a premium+ tab plan ? Because that’s what the 249/319 pricing.
      is on.

      For example, Rogers has 5gb share everything premium tab at $115 month or premium tab+ for 125.

      Premium tab pricing is generally 200-250 higher so if you have premium tab plan you would be expecting 450-500 for s8 and 520-570 for s8

  • dirtyKIMCHI

    If Telus’ Specs are correct, this Canadian S8/S8+ may not have Band 66 LTE:

    S8:
    4G LTE : (Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41)
    4G UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (B1, B2, B4, B5, B8)
    2.5G (GSM) : 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz

    S8+:
    4G LTE : (Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41)
    4G UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (B1, B2, B4, B5, B8)
    2.5G (GSM): 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz

    • Sam Lambert

      And what does that mean for the average consumer

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      Depends on the customer & carrier.

      FreedomMobile customers are the ones that need Band 66 LTE for that company’s LTE network. Bell & Telus have Band 66 LTE spectrum as well, but have yet to deploy it publicly.

    • FearlessOneSix

      Ughs. Probably another variant for Freedom then?

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      Cannot speak to that, but Samsung Canada has informed MobileSyrup of the bands as MS posted it as an update to another article: http://mobilesyrup .com/2017/03/29/freedom-mobile-confirms-galaxy-s8-band-66-lte-network/

      2G GSM: GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900

      3G UMTS: B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B8 (900)

      3G TD-SCDMA: B34 (2010), B39 (1880)

      4G FDD LTE: B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B3 (1800), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B8 (900), B12 (700), B13 (700), B17 (700), B18 (800), B19 (800), B20 (800), B25 (1900), B29 (700), B30 (2300), B66 (AWS-3)

      4G TDD LTE: B38 (2600), B39 (1900), B40 (2300), B41 (2500)

  • Nil

    Finally they got rid of that ridiculous physical button. Seems like a phone that I’d be interested to try.

  • Sean-Paul

    Snapdragon?? Ugh…..

  • Roger

    They’ll go on sale soon. However, outright prices is what I’m interested in. I really don’t want to go through kijiji anymore.

  • CCH

    I wonder if those who gave up their Note 7 for a Samsung device (S7/S7 Edge) would be eligible to Trade up without penalty though? I mean my contract clearly shows I owe at least $600 before upgrade, and I mean it’s a rip off having to downgrade from the Note 7 excluding the of course explosive battery.

  • mike m

    Rogers?

    • Zach Gilbert

      We’re still working to get more information from Rogers on their launch of the S8.

  • samsvoc

    It’s a phone!

  • Raymond Leung

    Will virgin mobile have the s8+ ?

    • Andrew English

      call them

  • Andrew English

    I don’t think the North American version of the S8 or S8+ will be shipping with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 as Samsung announced their phone would ship with their new 10nm chip.

    • mike m

      835!!

  • Oby Mand

    “stereo speakers” are you sure about that?
    I really doubt Samsung putting that and not brag about it

  • Tor Guy

    I wouldnt touch this phone with a 3000mAh battery, trust me you will be running for the charger constantly, its not enough to run such a powerful screen despite what Samsung tells you, don’t forget they want your money not your best interests at heart.

    • Andrew English

      I bet you think the more megapixels a camera has the better the camera?

      You don’t know anything about the new Samsung Chipset to pass judgement on whether the battery is too small yet, so relax and take it easy, likely however their new 10nm chipset will require less power to operated than the previous generation so keeping the battery smaller is ideal. Not to mention it gives the battery a chance to expand while charging, instead of blowing up!

  • Murtaza Zaidi

    Hey everyone! I am really confused right now. I really really like this phone, and my last phone was the S6 Edge in Gold Platinum. I really admired the colour, and now I was stuck if I should go with the Orchid colour and pre-order it, or wait for the gold version? Does anyone know how long it takes to get the gold colour to the Canadian market? thanks!!

  • Ned K.

    Canada CRTC should remove the stupid 2-year contract just like US! Everyone becomes slaves of carriers in Canada.