Canadian recreational drone users have basically been grounded

Mar 25, 2017

5:51 PM EDT

64 comments

drone restrictions canada

New rules governing the use of drones by recreational users prohibits flying near buildings, people, animals, and airports; imposes a $3,000 fine if you’re caught.

Drones, quadcopters, or UAVs as they’re officially known, have been a hot consumer item for several years, and are becoming more and more popular. Research firm Tactica last year estimated that the market for these airborne cameras would balloon from 6.4 million units in 2015 to 67.9 million by 2021.  And though drone prices are gradually coming down, the NPD Group says that at least 56 percent of buyers are dropping $500 US or more on a new drone purchase, a price that indicates these are not just toys for annoying the family pet.

But Canadian drone buyers might soon be flying back to their retailer for a refund. New Transport Canada rules governing the use of recreational drones were announced by Minister Marc Garneau on March 16th, surprising both drone owners and manufacturers, even though there had been hints that stiffer regulations were coming.

The new rules, which went into effect immediately, stipulate that as a recreational drone pilot you may not fly your drone:

  • higher than 90 m above the ground
  • closer than 75 m from buildings, vehicles, vessels, animals, people/crowds, etc.
  • closer than nine km from the centre of an aerodrome (any airport, heliport, seaplane base or anywhere that aircraft take-off and land)
  • within controlled or restricted airspace
  • within nine km of a forest fire
  • where it could interfere with police or first responders

Further, there’s no flying at all at night or in clouds, you must keep the drone in sight at all times, and you must be at most 500 m from your drone. Finally, your name, address, and telephone number must be clearly marked on your drone. The fine for breaking any of these conditions is up to $3,000.

Some of the rules, like the ones covering forest fires or first responders, seem obvious and will likely affect very few recreational pilots. But others, such as the nine km minimum distance from an airport, have effectively created massive no-fly zones across the country, especially in urban areas. The National Research Council (NRC) maintains a site that drone pilots can use to determine they’re operating within an illegal distance from an airport. Most of southern Ontario is covered by dozens of overlapping red circles, leaving only a few small rural areas where recreational flight is allowed. The same is true for every major Canadian city.

Garneau characterized his announcement as being all about improving safety. “When it comes to safety, I don’t think anything is overkill,” Garneau said in response to a reporter’s question, according to the CBC. “I have read almost on a daily basis reports from pilots coming into airports, on the flight path, and reporting seeing a drone off the wing.”

drone canada

According to Transport Canada, which responded to MobileSyrup’s inquiries via email, there were 148 “reported drone incidents” last year, a increase of 300 percent from 2014, when there were only 41. The government agency did not define what it meant by the term “incident.” It also characterized the response to the new rules as positive, claiming that, “stakeholders were very supportive of the initiative and did not foresee any negative impacts on their members.” But questions remain about just how many recreational drone pilots belong to the stakeholder groups, which include the Model Aeronautics Association of Canada (MAAC). In fact, MAAC received an exemption from the new rules for its members flying at MAAC sanctioned fields and/or events.

Transport Canada says that its actions are a response to municipalities, aviation associations, law enforcement and the general public, all of whom have contacted it over the last few years with “strong concerns surrounding the increased operation of recreational drones.”

Among those who were not consulted, reaction to the new rules has been mixed, with strong opposition being expressed by the Drone Manufacturers Alliance (DMA). It criticized the government’s actions, saying the the new measures will not significantly improve safety.  “Aviation authorities around the world have never recorded a single confirmed collision between a civilian drone and a traditional aircraft,” the Alliance’s executive director, Kara Calvert, wrote in a press release. The rules apply to all drones that weigh between 250 grams and 35 kilograms, which covers all of the drones made by the Chinese drone giant, DJI, including its highly portable (and hugely popular) 734 gram Mavic Pro model.

Professional UAV operators are cautiously optimistic about the new rules. “We’re looking at it as a positive thing,” Tom Comet, owner and operator of DroneBoy, a Canadian aerial cinematography company based outside of Toronto, told MobileSyrup.com. “But it’s going to make people not want to get into drones,” he said, “which is kind of sad. Most people who end up being professional drone operators start out as recreational pilots.”

Drone enthusiasts are decidedly unhappy with the rules, with many saying they’re too restrictive. Reddit user _hugerobots_ said, “So if you don’t have a vehicle to drive out far enough to be 9km away from any where air or water craft area, you’re left with… national parks? Where you’re also not allowed to fly…,” a sentiment echoed by other commenters in the New Canadian Drone Laws thread. “I was looking into buying a phantom this summer and getting into the hobby but there’s no point now,” user killjoy269 added.

Steve Barnes, a member of the private Facebook group, Toronto Phantom Pilots, questions the logic behind the altitude restrictions. “Where did they come up with 90 m?” he asked MobileSyrup. “Why couldn’t they go with the American height of 400 ft or 120 metres?” Barnes is frustrated that proximity restrictions to other buildings means he can’t fly over his own home or place of work. He’s also unsure what to make of the “animals” provision, wondering if it includes squirrels. As for the 9km aerodrome rule, Barnes suggests that services like Airmap, can provide detailed guidance on where and when to fly, without imposing specific distance limits.

Comet agrees that the regulations seem heavy-handed. “I’m actually a pilot myself and I don’t think it’s as big of a problem as everyone is making it out to be.” As far as he’s concerned, the biggest problem is with amateur drone operators flying over large crowds at music events, or over crowded city streets, something he says even professionals aren’t allowed to do.

Not all consumers drones are affected. RCDroneArena.com maintains this list of consumer drones that weigh 250 grams or less, and it contains some models that are much larger in physical size than the Mavic Pro. All of them possess cameras, which means that citizens concerned about their privacy won’t be able to use the new laws to curtail would-be peeping toms — this would still need to be addressed by police as matter of criminal mischief.

Drone owners seeking to fight the regulations may have little recourse. Ben Bloom, a lawyer with Minden Gross in Toronto, says the Minister of Transportation has every right to issue rules that “deal with a significant risk, direct or indirect, to aviation safety or the safety of the public.” It’s unknown how many of the 148 reported drone incidents fell under this category.

That’s not stopping some from trying. Vancouver-based Charles Lamoureux, has started a petition aimed at getting Mr. Garneau to reconsider his hardline stance on the 9km airport rule, saying, “The new law is inflexible. Transport Canada has essentially labeled most model aircraft operators and other who fly drones as lawbreakers.”

gopro karma drone

DJI, in an effort to protect its business and at the same time help drone owners organize themselves to respond to new regulations in the U.S. and Canada, has created the Network of Drone Enthusiasts (NODE) – a site that lists campaigns and other awareness efforts.

Pilots who want to be given greater freedom to fly have no choice at the moment but join the ranks of those who fly drones commercially. Drone pilots can apply for a Transport Canada “Special Flight Operations Certificate,” or SFOC, which is a one-time permission to fly in a designated location, and is a requirement of all commercial drone flights from the simplest real-estate fly-over to the most complex Hollywood shot. Being granted an SFOC is no easy task, Comet warns.

The process can take weeks, sometimes even months, and the prerequisites are onerous. “You need drone insurance, at least two people on your team, you still need to keep 100 feet away from adjacent properties,” he said, and this assumes that you’ve been through a ground school training program and can prove you’re knowledgeable about the many formal aviation rules that govern commercial drone operations. Want what’s known as a Standing SFOC (the ability to fly without submitting an application for each flight)? You’ll need to prove you’ve got a great safety track record — something Transport Canada alone gets to decide, vaguely saying “your eligibility depends on various factors,” on its website.

In other words, it’s something only the most dedicated amateurs are likely to take on.

Comments

  • BB71

    Leave it to the government of Canada to take the pleasure and fun out of EVERYTHING!

    • jellmoo

      When it’s as invasive and potentially dangerous as this, I’m oddly enough okay with it.

    • vadimus

      Got some links to any real accidents to support your “invasive and dangerous”, just to educate myself?

    • jellmoo

      A google search for “domestic drone incidents” should give you a series of articles to peruse.

    • vadimus

      In Canada, please? Just typing “domestic drone incidents Canada” does not really help.

    • jellmoo

      I found a few articles pertaining to increased incidents as well as specific incidents bear airports with quick searches.

    • vadimus

      Real incidents when RC aircraft collided with any class of air vehicle carrying humans onboard. Not “the pilot thinks he saw something”!
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/10123dc84e5f60b376b700dbb218e9d7e2fb74c770f368e050acc6b8bbb4b576.png

    • jellmoo

      I’m confused as to your point. Instead of asking me to continually Google articles for you, maybe just state your point in a straight forward manner, preferably without pictures of geese.

    • Let me help 🙂
      His point was you made a statement about drones being dangerous, he asked you to prove it. You found some articles, he posted a picture with the confirmed collisions of drones vs geese in Canada.

      LOL all this proves is both of you are focused on the wrong thing. These rules won’t stop i****s and bad people from doing bad things. Rules around airports are welcomed. Responsible Pilots want to have clear sensible rules that would allow them to continue to fly safe. These new rules prevent even the responsible safe pilots from flying without breaking the law. Me filming my kids with a drone in my backyard poses no threat the airplanes or other people around me. However that is now illegal where I live.

    • Rev0lver

      Don’t try and talk sense into these folks. They’re members of the Dronetology cult. Their silly hobby is more important than public safety to them.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      Go on instagram and search “aerial photography”, it is as legit form of hobby as any other types of photography. People who fly these things ARE advocating for responsible operation, they’re the ones who are trying to talk sense as opposed to the people who just shout “ban them all!!!”.

    • Rev0lver

      Aerial photography isn’t a necessity in day to day life plus it poses a much higher risk to the public than the average Joe with a camera.

      Time to buy some land in the country friend.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      You’re usually pretty rational, but come on dude. You can’t possibly be suggesting that we be free to do only what’s a necessity to everyday life, right?

      As I asked you in another reply, why are we not banning cars that can go above the legal limit? Why are we not putting any sort of serious emphasis on driver training? Why is alcohol allowed to be consumed when drunk driving is such a serious issue?

    • Domino67

      www . dji . com/fly-safe/category-mc?w=&www=v1

      This software was instituted 3 years ago…..it obviously has been updated since then.

      Major brands of “drones” have software not allowing flight near airports.

    • Domino67

      how about a search for “actual drone incidents”.

    • Like these rules will stop the people who have ill intentions. They only serve to turn us all into criminals.

    • jellmoo

      How is this different than laws and regulations pertaining to any potentially harmful activity?

    • Although we do sometimes pass laws outlawing dangerous things, I don’t think drones fall under the same category. We know cars and vehicles are dangerous in the hands of bad people but we don’t pass laws making it near impossible for people to own or drive them. Replace car with anyone of the dangerous tools and chemicals you can buy from your hardware store and you will understand why the responsible drone pilot is upset about this.

    • Rev0lver

      Cars have a practical daily use. Drones do not.

    • I don’t know what happened to my first reply to your comment, so hopefully this won’t show up twice. Anyways, I think a lot of people would disagree with your statement. If I’m to understand what you’re saying is, if something doesn’t have a practical daily use and it could cause harm, the government should make it so it’s nearly impossible to use responsibly? Hmm, who decides what has daily practical use? Some people have no use for smart phones and find them annoying and a tool for people to use to invade your privacy. I respectfully disagree with your approach to dealing with the growing pains of a relatively new industry. I do thank you though for the conversation. Cheers.

    • Domino67

      Revolver is an old fart troll.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      It’s a hobby, and a safe one for many that are responsible. Why not ban bows and arrows for archery/hunting, fireworks, fishing hooks, turkey fryers, cars that have the ability to go above the speed limit, etc.?

      Where do you stop? Nobody denies that there needs to be regulations for drones, but this is way too far. It is so obvious that nobody within the hobby was consulted when drafting these restrictions.

    • Rev0lver

      Meh, the government has the public’s support on this. Time to find a new hobby or buy some land out in the country.

    • TheFloppyBeaver

      How do you know there’s public support? Please provide proof.

    • Wynand Tredoux

      Yes they do? Photography? Landscaping? Students at my university are currently using them for research. Some people make their living off drones. 100 (ish) years ago you could have used that *exact* same logic against cars. They were toys back then. You could do way more with a horse than a car at the time. Look what happened, cars improved, became mainstream. Now they enable the average Joe to (relatively) cheaply travel 30km to work everyday. You really wanna just kill the drone industry? Why?

    • Rev0lver

      I’m pretty sure these rules were for recreational drone usage, it won’t affect commercial drones, so your points are completely invalid.

    • Domino67

      No drone has EVER hit a plane….Flying a kite has probably hurt more people than this ever will.

    • Balls

      Agreed. Rules need to be set in place. Most everyone in the quad/drone community is already responsible enough to know when and where to fly. This is for the uninformed and those with bad judgement.

    • Wynand Tredoux

      More invasive than a tree and some binoculars? More dangerous than a motor cycle?
      Really? Honestly if anyone takes 2 seconds to actually think about these laws they make no sense. You think someone is going to buy a drone just to spy on you? If you’re that paranoid about privacy you should be using a VPN at all times cause your ISP logs every single little thing that you do on the internet. And now in the US they can sell that data to anyone. You know that it’s pretty much guaranteed that Google knows where you are right now, right? But no, you’re worried about drones. Above they say “a increase of 300 percent from 2014” of drone incidents, but you know that waaaaay more than x3 the amount of people are flying drones now right? So by that logic theres *less* incidents per drone

  • ciderrules

    While I think some of the rules are good, the 75m from buildings, people or animals is absolutely ridiculous. Essentially they’re saying my kids can’t fly their drones in our own backyard.

    So is the 9km from airports. By imposing the 90m height rule you’ve guaranteed nobody will ever get near a plane unless they’re actually at the airport. 5km seems much more reasonable and would still be safe/overkill.

    • Domino67

      And most models have software to not allow flight near airports.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Liberals suck for this!

  • ????????Marshall

    I agree that there needs to be a ruler ready to rap the knuckles of wrongdoers but those restrictions are ridiculous. Basically you have to be a country bumpkin to legally use a quadcopter at all?

    • Shogun

      The sale of these thing should be banned period. They serve no purpose whatsoever other than for illegal purposes.

    • ciderrules

      How stupid can you be? I race drones as do my kids and a LOT of my friends. Many of us also have other RC models like cars or planes. I’ve been flying RC helis since the 80’s.

    • Domino67

      And ironically those (planes/helicopters) aren’t banned.

    • Jamehz

      Actually they are, under the actual rules it calls them Model Aircraft.

      But you can easily see how these rules were made up out of sensationalist headlines, referring to everything as a “drone”..

    • ????????Marshall

      Thanks for that dad.

  • Do Do

    “Canadian recreational drone users have basically been grounded”

    You could have stopped there.

  • MoYeung

    Expect people to break the law and not get caught. Case closed.

  • Peter Werner

    It’s the camera that’s the problem, not the platform it’s on. Model airplane pilots have lived by similar rules for many years. People are only afraid of the cameras and without a camera a drone is no more interesting than a model helicopter. Solution is to police the use of the camera and let the rest of us get on with our hobby like we used to.

    • Do Do

      So as long as it doesn’t affect you, you’re good with it. It’s NOT the camera that’s the problem, it’s irresponsible people using those drones AND model helicopters that need to be policed and punished, not regulate the hobby to the point where they’ve effectively killed it for everyone.

    • Peter Werner

      Where did you get the assumption from that it doesn’t affect me? It is the camera. A drone can’t see anything without one, and there are other ways of getting a camera in the air. Heard of FPV? How about taping a camera to a broom handle and holding it above the fence? It will never be illegal to be in possession of a broom. Irresponsible people have been ruining things for others since the beginning of time. You need a licence to drive, but a law saying that doesn’t keep suspended drivers and the like from the roads. I’ve been flying for nearly 30 years and there have never been problems with model aircraft and privacy because until the advent of FPV only commercial operators had cameras on their models and they were going about their business long before any of this. The camera and it’s availability to Joe average that has caused these problems now. Is there any point trying to fly anywhere near a full size aircraft otherwise? The regs have always been there.

    • Do Do

      “Solution is to police the use of the camera and let the rest of us get on with our hobby like we used to.”

      Seems obvious. You don’t care about other people that use these drones, with cameras, all the time to record their outdoor activities.

      So YOU think it’s the camera, well apparently the government doesn’t agree, nor do I, it’s irresponsible owners (and idiotic politicians), with or without camera’s that have ruined it for everyone. If it were just the camera, then they would have legislated drones with cameras only it would seem.

    • Peter Werner

      Which is what I’m saying should be done. In Australia CASA have CASR Part 101. It covers all model aircraft and rockets and looks remarkably similar to the Canadian regs and has been in force for many years. In spite of the regs, the hobby is very much alive and well here probably with just as many irresponsible operators. Local council is more restrictive on where and when I can fly.

    • I respectfully disagree, it’s not just the cameras or why would anyone care that I’m out in the wilderness filming trees and hillsides? I’ve always argued that is far cheaper to buy a pair of binoculars or to use your cell phone camera if you want to spy on someone than it is to hover above them with a device that sounds like a swarm of bees are attacking. What really scares the law makers more than anything is the range these things have. A model helicopter isn’t going to be able to fly 7kms and 1000’s of feet in the air for 20+ minutes. Drone pilots don’t want to be limited to fields.

    • Peter Werner

      It’s not just the camera. There’s also pilot responsibility but none of the irresponsible actions would be possible or even worth attempting without the camera. Model aircraft are far more capable than realised and aren’t limited to fields. Current record for electric duration for a propeller driven fixed wing model sits at something like 5 hours.

    • I stand corrected on the Model helicopter statement. Transport Canada has pretty much grounded all drones above 240g camera or not, so they certainly don’t believe the camera is the biggest concern. However I understand your point.

  • fidorulz

    I know this would not be a popular opinion but vs grounding so many people they could have required licenses for drones.

    You would have to have one prior to purchase and the retailer would register the drone at the time of purchase with serial number etc

    People would have to pass an online course every 2 years or so and pay a certain amount for the licence

    Would most likely discourage people who are not serious about it from purchasing one and for those who are it would generate revenue for the government while allowing to people to still use them

    • Wynand Tredoux

      Why? Model planes have never required licenses. You’re saying i need to pay the government some amount of money just so I can take some cool aerial shots of my house? That’s just another form of taxation that wouldn’t actually solve any problems. Does paying money for a car licence prevent car accidents? Or do we just want to restrict this really cool hobby to the wealthy? Quad-copters have just recently become relatively affordable, now you want to take that away?

    • fidorulz

      The problem is its so accessible and affordable now that many many stupid people do stupid things with them. Some of which endanger the lives of people like airplane near misses etc or hitting people with them by accident

      Fine make the licenses free but still require registration of the devices as well as some kind of training in common sense flying.

  • heynow00

    Calm down everyone. These rules are there to settle the ‘incidents’ when they happen, not to be proactively enforced.

  • Ipse

    The government still uses yards…kewl 🙂
    See…9 m, 9 km, 90 m, etc

  • KiwiBri

    wow.. I didn’t think the rules would be so tough. Interesting that a lot of cottages will b ein no fly zones as there are usually sea plane docks around them. I wonder how many will be lost in Lake Ontario ? Such a shame

  • Jason

    I was looking for a drone for my cottage, we’re near lake huron which is home to a beautiful beach and a historic lighthouse. I thought it could make for some great photography and cinematography but turns out there is a personal air field 5km away so I can’t fly the drone anywhere near the beach or lighthouse so I guess I won’t be getting a drone for a bit.

  • Ernie

    They really screwed people with drones. Why couldn’t they go with the US rules. It’s really crazy.

  • Brad Fortin

    I might not be able to fly a drone at home with these laws but at least I can still fly one at the cottage.

  • Steve Clayton

    Sounds like a typical case of rules being written but someone that knows only the bad side..

    Yes some i****s do stupid things..

    But these rules are ridiculous.
    The many of the drones on the market can’t follow these rules..

    90 metres from buildings, people, well everything..
    Lol
    The drone I have now can’t fly that far safely..
    Even if I could fly it that far away I wouldn’t be able to see it.

    So it’s up to a much more expensive drone. So that I can drive an hour or of town to,,,
    Not fly anyways..

    Oh unless you join the club that was given a free pass, for supporting the rules.

    How about try again…

    Well a possibly positive thought..

    We have long had a habit of “unused” laws in this country. They are kept partly because is expensive to remove laws, and partly because they might be useful.
    They are often ignored unless needed..

    Did you know that many places have a law that you can be charged with trespassing, if you stay in a shopping mall for more than 15 minutes without making a purchase..
    Yep sounds like it shuts down shopping pretty much completely..
    Well no, see is used for when they know someone is a problem, but they didn’t really break any laws..
    This way they can be tossed.. Think drug dealers, or gangs..

    We can all take drugs and tell ourselves they will only enforce this insanity. When someone is a problem..

    I can’t see many people following this to the letter..
    Unless they ban the sale and import of the things..
    So will they just use this as a punishment for i****s?
    Or is the point to just shut it down?

  • James Brown

    Has anyone found the specific rules for the under 250g class yet?

  • santiago

    Why does anyone care? 60% of Canadians have been smoking dope for years and couldn’t give less of a frick about the legalities of it. If you make my entire village a no fly zone then obviously I’m still going to fly and whats the incentive to behave? If they try and tell me flying in my yard or a park is illegal then hold my beer while I do powerloops over the police station. Ive be dying laughing at all the people saying the “hobby is ruined” and I’m looking forward to becoming a sky-pirate.

  • Wynand Tredoux

    I can fully understand why they wouldn’t want drones *inside* the airport’s airspace. But I live 8 km away from this tiny little flying club airstrip, which gets used maybe twice a day. Apparently that context doesnt matter to transport Canada so just turning on my drone is illegal now