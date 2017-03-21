News
Transport Canada says decision on joining electronics ban will be made shortly

Mar 21, 2017

2:26 PM EDT

8 comments

canada electronics flight ban

A decision on joining the U.S. and the U.K. in banning electronic devices larger than a cellphone on flights from 10 primarily Middle Eastern airports will be made shortly, according to Transport Canada.

“The safety and security of Canadians and of the transportation system are Transport Canada’s top priorities,” Transport Canada told MobileSyrup. “Transport Canada is in close contact with U.S. security officials and is assessing the security concerns. For security reasons, we cannot elaborate on aviation security concerns. Transport Canada continuously assesses our security and makes adjustments whenever needed. A decision on whether to implement a similar ban respecting large electronics on flights to Canada will be made shortly.”

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday Transport Minister Marc Garneau told a Reuters reporter that Canada won’t be following the ban for the time being.

In response to The Globe and Mail, however, an anonymous industry source reported that the Canadian government is considering joining the ban. As the situation currently stands, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority told The Globe and Mail on Tuesday that it has not been told to screen passengers any differently.

The ban was first reported on by Reuters, who noted it was rolling out in response to an unspecified terrorism threat. A source told the publication that it would cover around eight to 10 foreign airlines (including Jordan and Saudi Arabia), and a separate government official confirmed the Associated Press‘ report that the ban will affect 10 airports in eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa. While electronic devices larger than a cellphone, such as laptops, are banned from the cabin, they are allowed in checked baggage.

Since news began spreading about the news, Britain’s Sky News reported that the U.K. would also be joining the ban.

Of the nine airlines affected by the ban, eight offer direct routes to Canada, including through Toronto’s Pearson International Airport and the Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

Source: The Globe and Mail, Reuters

Comments

  • anelectricmind

    I am pretty sure Airline companies love this ban : Neat way to make more money during flight by also selling the only entertainment on-board (I know, 20 years ago, people would read books and magazines and listened to their walkman, but still…)

    • anelectricmind

      And found something interesting elsewhere on the web :

      ““Three of the airlines that have been targeted for these measures — Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways — have long been accused by their US competitors of receiving massive effective subsidies from their governments,” they write. “These airlines have been quietly worried for months that President Trump was going to retaliate. This may be the retaliation.” Banning in-flight electronics, they add, could push valuable business class customers to US airlines.”

    • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

      Some airlines have been taking out entertainment systems citing that consumers are using their own devices now. I wonder what those airlines are going to do now?

    • SepNemati

      Well continental flights almost always have free entertainment systems on board. That is especially the case with the airlines that fly to and from those countries on the list.

  • Pingback: Transport Canada says decision on joining electronics ban will be made shortly | Daily Update()

  • Jason

    Better also ban shoes, briefcases, bags, pets, any liquid, and hats, also anything else I forgot to mention that in the past has been used to smuggle drugs or explosives.

  • Dominic

    This is terrible, we shouldn’t be scarring individuals who come to this country and wonder what makes us different from the US after this dumb step backwards.

  • xeronine992

    While limited, my understanding is that this is due to a potential threat, hence why the UK has followed the US’ lead and Canada is going to make a decision too.

    The only part I don’t understand is if this is due to concern that terrorists are able to conceal an explosive that it is undetectable, shouldn’t they be more concerned about domestic flights within the US? I’m no security expert, so what do I know though..