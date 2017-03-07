Features
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry wants its BlackBerry Secure badge to instill security confidence

Mar 7, 2017

11:36 AM EDT

172 comments

BlackBerry Secure Android logo

BlackBerry is still in the process of redefining itself.

Today’s version of the Waterloo, Ontario-based company is a different BlackBerry than it was a decade ago, taking a dramatically altered approach to the industry when compared to the glory days of its ‘Pearl’ and ‘Curve’ smartphones. BlackBerry’s new focus, as the company has stated repeatedly at press conferences and briefings, is the enterprise space.

The changes to BlackBerry operations initially began subtly, but over the past 12-months, the company has moved rapidly to set up strategic licensing partnerships in an effort to remove the constant worry of handset inventory from its books.

In today’s increasingly connected world, BlackBerry is now building upon its 33-year history to focus on protecting governments, healthcare, financial institutions, businesses and your daily drivers such as smartphones, tablets and cars, with its various security solutions.

Marty Beard, COO of BlackBerry, has been with the company since 2014 and has seen a significant shift in its operations.

In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Beard opened up about the challenge the company is currently facing and how BlackBerry aims to use the brand you trust to protect your data in the future.

Question: Where is BlackBerry today?

Beard: We are almost 100 percent a software company now. We have dramatically moved the company from where we were from when John Chen first came in a few years ago, to where we are now. We’ve really moved towards being focused on selling our software and we’ve moved very dramatically towards selling towards enterprise and selling around this “Enterprise of Things” vision.

BlackBerry logo

The reason is because we are seeing an increase in connectivity in the enterprise environment that is beyond smartphones, which needs to managed and secure. That is a very real trend. This is sometimes referred to as IoT, which I think is some people’s minds is a consumer-focused expression.

Q: What does BlackBerry Secure mean?

Beard: What we see our enterprise customers facing is that they want to get ahead of all this connectivity to make sure it’s secure, so it was a natural place for BlackBerry to go in and really focus and leverage our legacy, leverage our technology, and leverage our brands.

Over the past twenty-four months, we have made several acquisitions and much has been integrated, such as Good Technology and AtHoc. This holistic platform is what we referred to as “BlackBerry Secure.”

Q: How many people are on your enterprise sales force?

Beard: Several hundred. I’m probably guessing here at least doubled if not tripled within the past year. We started with a pretty small group because you know it was primarily people that were focused on carrier sales.

If you go back three years, we really did not have an enterprise sale force. It was primarily selling hardware devices to carriers. Today, we have several hundred people in the field selling our technology solution. What we’re doing is just going out and telling the message. It’s almost like a political campaign. So, it’s just that it’s a challenge of managing towards what were what were focused on, which is the Enterprise of Things.

“We want partners to say, ‘I’m BlackBerry Secure.'”

We think it’s a huge market and we have an incredible product stack to manage and secure that environment for companies. The BlackBerry brand is still largely associated with smartphones — which is a good problem and a challenge.

We’re starting the marketing of the brand and we have work to do. Enterprise of Things represents more than just our phones, so laptops, smartphones, wearables, sensors, basically anything that your company, hospital, government entity wants to manage and be secure.

Q: How is BlackBerry different than its competitors in the enterprise market?

Beard: We released recently our BBM enterprise SDK, similar to Twilio. We like this one a lot and it’s also indicative of our developer focus, so BlackBerry is going to get a lot more focused on building up our developer community around our software. You can’t win in the software enterprise space without having a big developer community around you. We will target application developers within ISP’s.

So you might be working at Concur or Salesforce.com, or think of an app on your phone, any enterprise-oriented app, and if that app needs communications capabilities or notifications, we want them to use our SDK to build an app. Then they push their apps out and every time that app is used we make money.

So that’s how Twilio brilliantly got so many developers around their stuff and went public and has done great. We are differentiated as we are security focused. It’s IP based, this is not SMS. Therefore, it’s immediately available anywhere. Whereas in SMS you have to provision short codes and carriers.

Q: Why BlackBerry?

Beard: Security. This is BlackBerry. It addresses the market of more and more connections and more and more endpoints within the enterprise. We actually think Enterprise of Things sits behind IoT and is everything that the companies need and we’re going to be the guys to secure, manage and connect that and we call it BlackBerry Secure — which is both secure in a name for the entire product as well as a state of being.

Back of BlackBerry DTEK50

We want we want our customers to say, “I’m BlackBerry Secure.” We want partners to say ‘I’m BlackBerry Secure.’ We want devices to show they are BlackBerry Secure. Alarms and medical devices to say they are BlackBerry Secure. Similar to “Intel Inside.”

We would love that when you’re in the car and it’s got that shield BlackBerry Secure and that means something in your mind.

Q: What are your thoughts on the KeyOne?

Beard: KeyOne came out and I think it did pretty well in the launch. I’ve been doing this too long to declare victory. Hopefully, there will be a lot of sales. I think there was a lot of interest in it but it’s the same old questions, such as is there interest in a keyboard? Is there interest from enterprise oriented buyers that care about security?

It’s very encouraging so far and TCL has been fantastic to work with. Our economic relationship is when that phone sells we make money.

Q: How many new models are you coming out with this year?

Beard: I cannot talk about the specifics of the agreement or give you any of those details. We have three signed partners so more than one. TCL was a global agreement, minus Indonesia. So we signed an Indonesian agreement except for India. Then we signed an Indian agreement.

There is only one Earth so we have it covered. But this does not stop us from doing more licensing with smartphone manufacturers.

DTEK50

It also does not stop us from going into non-smartphone areas. Think of other types of hardware that might need security capabilities. We want to make sure that when someone is buying a BlackBerry branded device they really get a professional, highly secure feeling.

Q: Do you have any final thoughts? 

Beard: It’s pretty amazing that we are here right now with money in the bank and making money but we have got a long way to go.

Photography by Patrick O’Rourke.

Related Articles

News

May 30, 2017

6:54 PM EDT

Canadians can get the unlocked BlackBerry KEYone for $729 in June

News

Jun 22, 2017

3:11 PM EDT

BlackBerry’s next device rumoured to feature 5.2-inch touch display, Snapdragon 625 or 626

News

Jun 22, 2017

11:00 AM EDT

Cineplex ends support for native BlackBerry 10 app

News

Jun 6, 2017

4:39 PM EDT

Toronto Smartphone Film Festival taking place June 15 to June 17

Comments

  • Pingback: BlackBerry COO wants the ‘BlackBerry Secure’ badge to instill confidence in security | Daily Update()

  • Shogun

    Marty Beard is the court jester of this company. The ‘substance’ of this interview, and I use the term lightly, is the same nonsense these guys have been spouting for nearly 5 years and emphasizing heavily since Chen become CEO.

    Beard talks about software being the sole focus here and yet nearly every announcement they’ve made since last September has been hardware related. Also, Chen gave an interview only about 10 days ago on CBS in which he railed on almost exclusively about hardware so what gives? I suspect that there isn’t much positive to wax on about software which brings me to Beard’s other point and that is all the software acquisitions they’ve made here were totally worthless. All were small to mid-size and every one of them was losing money hand over fist. Save for booking their revenue in one quarter and showing ‘growth’ the subsequent quarters have all fallen flat, indicating the revenue potential from these bow-wows is totally worthless. The notion one money losing company like BBRY can buy up a bunch of other money losing companies and magically turn them profitable is the stuff of penny stock legends.

    As far as ‘security’ goes let’s get real Beard. Blackberry is no longer the only game in town when it comes to securing communications and in fact is increasingly becoming a bit player. The company has never fully explained what makes it more advantageous over its competitors beyond blanket slogans like ‘I’m Blackberry Secure’ That’s a total crock and without much basis beyond the ‘legend’ they’ve conjured up. Show people for once what sets you apart from the competition in security or take a hike because saying so just ain’t enough anymore.

    He also talks about ‘money in the bank’ and yet the money has dwindled from over $2.5 billion to around $1 billion today. It’s not much when you consider what the competition has and is spending on things like R&D so not sure who he is kidding in this respect. Also, tell this to the investors here who are so far underwater its not even funny. The market has been on a tear the past 2.5 months and this dog has been non-stop barking. Its not under $7.00 USD which is only about a $1 more than when Chen took over. Pretty embarrassing statistic.

    Yeah and BBRY has the Earth covered alright with less than 1% market share, making deals in Third World countries to sell the product because there is no demand anywhere else. This translates into very little profit here not that these licensing deals were profitable to begin with.

    About the only truth Beard speaks in this interview is that the company ‘has a long way to go’ and even that could be considered a gross understatement. Many have written this company’s epitaph even if its stubbornly refusing to die however being on life support isn’t being alive either.

    • Rev0lver

      What a great comment my good fellow. You’ve obviously given this topic of conversation a lot of in depth thought and analysis.

      Have a jolly good day flooding this article with comments.

      (Is that friendly enough for the moderator?)

    • The real Chug that Haterade
    • birdman_36

      I like cake.

    • Dankey

      I likes moonshine…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      On an unrelated note, don’t you wish you had nothing better to do but hang out on the internet waiting for articles about a company you hate to pop up so you can post about how they suck and how their products are the worst? I would love to have that kind of free time…. I hate having stuff to do like work..

    • For all we know he could be a professional hater. Hired by many people that hate Blackberry to troll them. I heard rumors of such a job but never see any postings on Indeed. This person is a lucky one to have such a position.

    • Shogun

      No. Not a hater but I also see you have these two clowns show up once again with nothing more than a hate-on toward me. No comment about the story or the substance of Beard’s comments. Just more stupidity and you’re out here defending it. Says a lot about you too J-Ro.

    • Rev0lver

      Let the flooding of comments and personal attacks commence!

    • The real Chug that Haterade
    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Not a hater yet posts hate in EVERY BlackBerry article…. sounds about right…. like someone that claims they aren’t violent yet beats their wife and kids..

    • Rev0lver

      Go to any Nintendo article and it’s the same story. He’s just an incredibly negative individual who has nothing better to do.

    • The real Chug that Haterade
    • John Jones

      Paid shills I did prove it .. Called him out on his statements that he shorts the stock.. Come back for your medicine on stockhouse!

    • Shogun

      So? Does that mean your long the stock means we should take your pumping for what it is? Self interest to bail yourself out of a money losing ????? Yeah I think so

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      What should we take your bashing for?

    • Dankey

      Yo, J-Ro! Did you get that great forthcoming device yet?!?
      How are you holdin’ it together, lil’ feller? The excitement must be exhausting!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Yup… many have proclaimed this company as dead for the past 5+ years… yet they are still here, which I bet has the knickers of the haters that like to trash everything this company does in knots.

    • John Jones

      You should come back to stockhouse and take your daily beating

    • Shogun

      Why should I bother? You guys are taking a beating daily already. All I see there are survivors clinging to each other on a life raft in stormy seas desperately seeking land.

    • John Jones

      Well if we look at Apple iPhone market share we can say Apple. Is on life support as Android is the standard that keeps eating Apple’s lunch. Blackberry KeyOne has more apps that the iPhone. It’s all about ecosystem. Google play has more apps than the App store.

    • Shogun

      lol@you. It wasn’t that long ago people like you were flaming Android and now you’re out here kissing its behind. Why? Because of some Blackberry bloat ware that’s supposed to make you feel more “secure”? You’re hilarious pal but I’d expect nothing less from a bag holder so seriously underwater you have no choice but to believe this drivel

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      But you’ve “made a killing” so i’m curious what you are doing here daily? Shouldn’t you be on some beach or driving around one of your many exotic sports cars?

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    “Blackberry Secure” is the equivalent of home security companies sticking the “Protected by _____” signs on your front lawn.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      *BlackBerry
      *…kids kick it

      So they kick the sign onto the roof of your house?

    • Dankey

      Cuddles lives under the dappled canopy of the majestic eucalypt; no roof for the likes of he.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      It is quite majestic…..

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    I like my Priv enough but I’m not convinced the security is that much better than an S7 or Pixel running Nougat. That said – I don’t think anyone really wants to hack my emails. LOL.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Right. It’s a gimmick at best.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Gimmick? Who said anything about the iSwatch?

    • Dankey

      Oh dear; THAT is weak.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Just like Cuddly’s comment…

    • Dankey

      If only we could all live in peace, in a rich multicultural soup of tolerance and understanding………………………………………………………………oh, wait.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Wait for what?

    • Denton

      I think he is talking about the next iSheep lineup

    • kirfer

      It really was quite sad. If only he could learn to abstain every now and then. OCD is a powerful beast, it seems.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahaha talk about the pot calling the kettle black…

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      You did.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      You brought up gimmicks…. but this isn’t an iSwatch article.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      I know, you brought up iSwatch.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Yup… you mentioned gimmick… but this wasn’t an article about the iSwatch so it didn’t apply

    • keith

      yeah I got a PRIV, and I think it’s pretty good, does what I want it to do, also, growing up with Nokia, like having the keypad, rather then screen, I am so getting Nokia 3310 as a 2nd phone lol,

  • kirfer

    Oh, God: not this endless empty blather from Marty Beard again.

    What is this, Groundhog Day?

    • Rev0lver
    • kirfer

      We want to make sure that when someone is buying a BlackBerry branded device they really get a professional, highly secure feeling.

      I wonder how that high quality partner Optiemus in India is doing… maybe a visit to their appalling web site will provide some answers. Here we are: still on their main page, under the heading “What we are good at”:

      There are many variations of passages of Lorem Ipsum available, but the majority have suffered alteration in some form, by injected humour

      Still! LOL!

    • Shogun

      lol! Pretty much sums it up. Beard is a clown. This is a guy that last year was so incensed that investors would call into question the efficacy of the ‘turnaround’ strategy that he implied the critics didn’t know more about any of that than turning a car around on the street. Arrogance at its finest and to think he’s actually that deluded that people believe this BS interview shows out how out touch these insiders really are.

    • Rev0lver

      Well you are the expert on arrogance. You claim to be able to run pretty much any tech company. How many business degrees do you have again?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      His accomplishments in business are so profound that he can’t even share them with us…

    • Dankey

      Right. Profound…like in the basement, polishing his mop-handle before the midnight shift…

    • Dankey

      Dis ^^^

    • kirfer

      Yep: reading this interview is actually painful: it’s like a series of small incantations that he has invented to dispel any negativity during interviews about the company. I don’t *think* he actually believes any of it, but who knows? It would actually be much scarier if he did!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Speaking of security, how is that information pipeline from Cupertino to Washington?

    • Shogun

      Ah…I think he believes it which is even scarier than the statements themselves. What’s missing in this frank discussion is how a parade of top execs have left the company, including the guy responsible for all these acquisitions he hypes up.
      He misses the fact that the cash position is dwindling and that there is NOTHING amazing about having your market share wiped out, a share price no better than when Chen took over and corporate strategy that just isn’t yielding the kind of fruit many had hoped for. Its a slow growth software business that’ll never regain the value lost to investors or the market share they once held.

      What’s really amazing is that they’re still in business or that no one is interested in making a serious bid to buy them out if indeed they are soooo valuable. lol!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      No way…. a couple execs left BlackBerry. I bet it never happens at Apple…. er wait

      February 7, 2017 – Key Enterprise Executive Leaves Apple

      December 2, 2016 -HealthKit Executive Yoky Matsuoka abruptly leaves Apple

    • John Jones

      Don’t touch the holy grail of Swiss cheese phone security lol

    • kirfer

      Oh, but they’re not for sale!! (Any more…) Sorry, all you desperate suitors, so keen to get your claws in: nothing on offer here!

      Yep, that ship has long since sailed: let’s be honest, what’s left that’s actually worth having? Maybe QNX, I guess, if you’re looking for a solid base for a car OS or something similar? Even the famed patents are pretty much dead wood these days: it’s such a poisoned space. Apart from that?

      Repeated 40% YoY revenue shrinkage also looms large. All the heavily-touted increases in software revenue are peanuts when faced with this giant elephant of a problem. Corporate shrinkage to cover the revenue shortfall has gone about as far as possible: there’s pretty much nothing left to contract besides a bunch of suits at the top of the management tree.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Please tell us all about Apple back in the late 90s early 2000s… I bet they didn’t shrink at all, did they? No layoffs? No revenue declines? Naaaw… iMpossible

      Ps. Famed patents dead wood? Hahahah riiiight. They definitely need more patents on rounded corners and colors like space grey.

    • Shogun

      True enough. QNX is about the only component here worth buying but what is interesting is that it’s never really contributed a great deal to the bottom line and as such its never realized its full potential. Under present management I doubt that’ll ever happen which is probably why many left to go work for rivals, including Dan Dodge whom everyone knows left the company on less than ideal terms.

      As far as the patents go no one cares. Those may carry additional value as good will in a buyout but for now they are unrealized revenue, unless of course patent trolling is going to be the main focus here which actually on some level it already is. But again, no value for investors in any of this.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      But I thought you weren’t an investor so why do you care?

      Ps. Yup… BlackBerry is patent trolling but if Apple does it, (like filing a lawsuit for rounded corners), it is okay…

    • kirfer

      Nope: the current market cap might actually be somewhat flattering to the company. Ouch…

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Truth

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      I’m sure Beard was referring to certain people that lurk on a tech blog waiting to bash BlackBerry when they have no noteworthy accomplishments in business much less turning around a large company.

    • John Jones

      Lmao !

    • Denton

      Would that be Shogun, Kirfer or Both? Me thinks the later Hahahaha,

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Definitely both…

    • kirfer

      How are the negotiations to get Blackburied back to 100% steam power going, Denty? It would make so much sense!

    • Dankey

      Did you mean to write, ‘Me thinks the LATTER Hahahaha’…?
      Thought so. Take a seat. In school….it’s that big building where they ring a bell at the end of recess, remember? Of course you don’t….*sigh*

    • Denton

      Oh here we go another grammar nazi…when you have nothing to offer its best to get more giggles from the iPhone playground crowd…..you girls are a dime a dozen Lol

    • Dankey

      A whole dime?!?

    • Denton

      Yeah only 7999.00 more and you get another iphone…the same phone as the previous 8 models…I bet you are excited

    • Dankey

      Hot dang!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Obsession by BlackBerry

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Oblivious by Blackberry

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Is that what happens when you see a BlackBerry article?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      That’s their next phone model. Scheduled for release in late 2017.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      And i’m sure you’ll be all over that article like white on rice..

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Right. Can’t make a website, but wants to sell phones…..

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Do you live in India? If not, it has no impact on you so why do you care?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Do you live in India? If not, it has no impact on you so why do you care?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Thought so…

    • Dankey

      Two chapatis and a lamb korma, please.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Cool story…

    • kirfer

      Heck, they want to *make* phones, but are hanging out for a major Indian Government grant to get started. It’s actually really sad (but highly revealing) that Lackbury signed up with them. They *have* rebadged phone covers previously, so maybe that counts?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      I was just thinking the same thing when I saw your comment…

  • The real Chug that Haterade

    Cool story…

  • Andrew English

    Thanks to Edwin Snowden we know Blackberry was never as secure as they made themselves out to be. I doubt they can ever change that at this point!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Being secure and complying with lawful security requests are two different things. BlackBerry has been very transparent about complying with lawful request for information…. unlike Apple, who tells their customers that it puts their privacy first while Lisa Jackson confirmed behind the scenes to Podesta that Apple pretty much has an information superhighway running 24×7 giving information to govts and law enforcement agencies.

  • Denton

    Haven’t been on for awhile but I see the same Trolls on here like clockwork, hilarious how iPhone was specifically mentioned as an Easy Hack for the CIA……as if we didn’t know already….LOLOLOL

    BlackBerry rules while iPhone drools

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Of course…. it wouldn’t be a BlackBerry article without the usual cast of characters coming here to bash them about anything and everything…

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Awwww cry moar? “Stop picking on blackberry, whaaaaaaaa.”

    • Shogun

      Still delusional I see Denty

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      LOL. Blackberry rules? Rules what? LOL, you’re pathetic.

    • Shogun

      As usual you have little idea what you’re talking about beyond spouting company propaganda

    • Denton

      You’re shorting the stock you know even less, that’s is too bad about Apples security, all you soccer moms and hipsters can now hack each other LMAO!

    • Shogun

      You know how ridiculous you sound Denton? lol Those of us who’ve shorted BBRY stock have made an absolute killing while the bagholders are still out here like survivors from a carpet bombing campaign in the countryside with little idea of what hit them. Since the beginning of the year the market has been on a tear and this company has been tanking straight into the cellar. Then again its been tanking since Chen took over really.
      Meanwhile, remind me again what Apple’s stock price is?
      If what you post is the limit of your imagination then I feel sorry for you because this is a dying company rolling out the same platitudes as to why its relevant and you know what? The market is sick and tired of it.

    • Denton

      You have zero credibility here, your only interest is to drive the stock down with FUD and fake news, I hear a bridge calling you…run along

    • Shogun

      lol! Do you honestly think my comments here are helping to drive the stock down? Geesus! You can blame Chen for that and interviews like this from Beard which have zero credibility.

      As for my own I’ve been calling this stock and company correctly for over 3 years while the same clowns come around claiming how it ain’t dead yet. I’ll stack my credibility against yours or other touts here any day and twice on Sunday

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      If you are so rich from all of these “short you are making a killing off of”, then what are you doing here?

      Ps. We know about your credibility… like how you claimed BlackBerry wouldn’t be updating TCL made devices…

    • Denton

      You don’t think investors check tech blogs? BTW how much are you paid to publish your BS on here?

    • Shogun

      Sure but if you think it’s moving the needle on the stock exchange you’re out to lunch. Blame management here and their incompetence for the state of the shares and the company’s diminished credibility. Shooting the messenger won’t help nor those who don’t buy into some BS rosy outlook

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      So if it isn’t moving the needle as you claim, then what is your purpose here?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      You sound an awful lot like ‘The Real Chug That Seamen’, when he said the reason Blackberry failed was because of tech blogs. LOL.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Naaaw…never said that. I said that most tech blogs never did BlackBerry any favors… and we’re likely one of many contributing factors to their issues.

    • Denton

      Awwww……someones hurt because poor apple was exposed yet once again….funny after stealing year after year they still can’t get it right. LOL

    • Dankey

      Right. That’s clearly reflected in the sales figures and market share…

    • Dankey

      ….oh, wait.

    • Denton

      Yeah apple is the Mcdonalds of smartphones ,millions sold and still subpar quality…. Quantity does not always equate to quality

    • Dankey

      Right? Four year old iPhone still going strong. Oh, and not yet ‘hacked’.
      They hacked O’Bama’s phone but kept back the results so as not to embarrass the donkey…”Xi Jing Ping? We surrender…”, “Vladimir? We surrender”, “Bashar? Bashar al Assad?!? We surrender, even though I said that s*** about not crossing the line…”
      *gumph*

    • Denton

      Wow one in a billion, every iPhone user I know has had at least 6 phones in the last 4 years, why do you think Sales are so high?…bent…broken….bricked updates…. catch on fire….Lmao

    • Dankey

      THREE replies at once…someone’s crying.

    • Denton

      Nah, crying is for iPhone girls

    • Shogun

      LOL! Gee maybe the reason is because these people like to upgrade and there has been a reason for them to do so??? Uh…you think so Denty? After all who is going to continue buying the same product over and over again if its soooo bad as you describe? You have zero credibility.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      But you do have credibility? Pfffft…. riiiiiiight

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Bothered by your friends having money, and buying what they want, when they want to? Poor guy.

    • Denton

      What a crock… more like…. hey I am so cool I have an iPhone even though the POS breaks down every 6 months, I’ll go in debt more just to get another.

      Thats your sales base

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Riiiiight. I’ve never had any iphone “break down”.

    • Denton

      Yeah you must be one of the “9” that only bent as well….. amazing how you iPhone girls buy gimmicks over quality, LMFAO!

    • Dankey

      Well, you DO know bent….

    • Dankey

      Correct. I know quite a few people with iPhones of varying vintage and breaking down has never been an issue.
      Cracked screens, however, do present themselves on occasion but this problem is common to all manufacturers.
      Would you mind asking Denty if he’d like another serving of Weak Sauce; I think there’s something left in the p*ss bucket…

    • Denton

      BUH BUH that was only

    • Denton

      9!!!!

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      You do realize that Obama hasn’t been the POTUS for like 2 months…

    • Dankey

      You’re ashamed too, dude-bro? Time is the healer, big man…

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Ashamed of what?

    • Dankey

      Coward O’Surrenda

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Certainly not any worse than that wackadoodle Donald Drumpf

    • Dankey

      Time will tell. Trump can’t possibly be worse then The Donkey.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Riiiight…. have your read any political news for the past 2 months?

    • Dankey

      He’s gettin’ things done, Uncle Chuggy….which is a lot moar than you can say for The Donkey.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      What “things”? Numerous Twitter rants? Pushing transgender people out of their bathroom of preference? Pushing out a healthcare reform bill that has more holes than a block of Swiss cheese?

    • Dankey

      “Pushing transgender people out of their bathroom of preference?”
      Yarp; that’s a really important issue, isn’t it?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      maybe not to you or I but there are definitely some that it is. And despite it not impacting me, I still think it is way more important than Trump droning on about the Apprentice ratings and how he is “bedda dan Aaaanold”.

    • Dankey

      Okay, but if Trump and Arnold’s Terminator had to fight Alien and Predator, tag-wrestling style, who would win….?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Likely Aaaaaarnold

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Yourself?

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Speaking of ashamed… you STILL here? Is it tough having no life?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Cuddly is steady ownin’ fools on these pages. Stay pressed.

    • Denton

      The only thing you “own” is a constantly broke iPhone

    • Dankey

      I’m hurtin’ for you too, loser.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahahah dream on… the fact that you’re still trolling a 5 day old article shows how pressed you are…

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      SO what’s that say about you responding to me on a 5 day old article? Wear that “I’ve been owned” badge proudly fruitcake.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahahah owned? By you? Pfffft…dream on obsessed clown

    • Shogun

      Subpar quality according to who? You?? Get real Denty. If the iPhone was so bad it wouldn’t be selling anywhere near as successfully as it does, no matter how slick the marketing. Bad products fundamentally end up in the dustbin sooner or later and 10 years on, its still going strong. Why don’t you just admit that’s the part that really bugs you.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahahaah. Yeah. Definitely wouldn’t be selling anywhere near it does without the hundreds of millions it pumps into marketing.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Exposed? for what?

    • Denton

      Hmm…… gimmicks…..junk……zero innovation
      All the above?

    • Dankey

      “Haven’t been on for awhile but I see the same Trolls on here like clockwork…”

      Beautiful!

    • Denton

      What’s the matter sal you get banned yet again? I’ve lost count….

    • Dankey

      ‘I’ve lost’.

      There. Fixed it for you, Denty.

  • Pingback: BlackBerry COO wants the ‘BlackBerry Secure’ badge to instil confidence in security | TechSecurity.news()

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    That PKB is legit!

  • Khalid .

    1. Blackberry secure ..funny! They don’t even have the basics in security like implementing End-to-End encryption in consumer BBM.
    2. The RCMP has their global encryption keys.
    3. Who cares how secure it is when Blackberry admits to giving away user compromising detailed information to law enforcement and foreign & domestic governments WITHOUT a warrant.

    Thanks, but no thanks. Blackberry did this to themselves. It became a company that i actually distrust.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      This

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      1. BBM and BB10 are two different things
      2. RCMP had the keys to BBM for a criminal investigation
      3. Riiiiiight… so you have proof of this? Didn’t think so..

    • Dankey

      He stitched you up, Uncle Chuggy. You jus’ got bite the pillow on this one, dude.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Naaaaaw…

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      I bet he’s getting tired of biting the pillow.. He’s been taking some pretty big L’s lately.

    • Dankey

      Yarp; Denty’s back…

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      *Denty’s ON his back..

      Fixed it for ya.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      shouldn’t you be over on BGR shilling for Apple?

    • Dankey

      Eeeeeeeuuuuuurgh.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      You lost?

  • Dankey

    I think the Blackberry Secure badge is incomplete; it needs the little green android to be wearing John Chen’s toupee….jus’ sayin’, is all.

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    “BlackBerry wants its BlackBerry Secure badge to instill confidence”
    Well, they can s*&t in one hand and want in the other and see which one fills up first….

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      BlackBerry still got you pressed?

  • Shogun

    The very principle of privacy and security is violated by this company time and time again as these stories can attest to. What value is there in talking up ‘security’ here when this company regularly hands over information to authorities, often without a warrant and doesn’t even publish a transparency report as to their activities in this regard?
    That’s why this interview with Beard is a joke and he ought to know it. Seems thats fretting about someone else ‘hacking’ your phone is more important than the company doing so which is downright laughable.

    • The real Chug that Haterade

      Hahahahah but Apple doesn’t hand over info, right? Oh wait, Lisa Jackson confirmed that they do….

  • The real Chug that Haterade

    1. Again, BBM and BB10/Android aren’t the same.
    2. Yup… I bet the RCMP has nothing better to do than comb through millions of BBM messages
    3. Google “Lisa Jackson Podesta email”

  • Pip Boy

    There is a saying with “ship” and “sailed”….

    • Dankey

      …and “sunk”, as in lying on the bottom of the ocean.

  • Pingback: BlackBerry reports $671 million quarterly profit, CEO says ‘foundation is solid’ | Daily Update()