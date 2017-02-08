GM Canada to open autonomous and connected vehicle centre in Markham, Ontario

GM Canada has been vocal regarding its intent to lead the development of driverless cars, and takes another step towards doing so in its latest venture.
The company announced recently that it will open a Canadian Technical Centre in Markham to focus on mobility innovation in vehicles, specifically geared towards autonomous vehicle software and control active safety and vehicle dynamic systems, infotainment and connected vehicle technologies.
This past June, GM Canada announced that it would rely on Canadian engineering talent to move towards the development of “connected, electric and autonomous cars.”
The new campus will be a 15,000 square foot facility housing approximately 180 employees to start. The capacity for the facility is 700 employees.
“At GM Canada we are excited to be giving Canada’s best and brightest software engineers opportunities to help define some of the most important mobility technology changes in a generation,” said GM Canada president Steve Carlisle, in a statement.
“Canada’s focus on innovation, talent development and partnerships with the academic sector all bode very well for the future.”
With this announcement, GM joins over 4400 information technology firms currently working out of Markham.
