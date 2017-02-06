Rogers and Telus will push Google’s latest Android security update to Pixel devices on their respective networks on February 6th (today), according to each carrier’s recently updated software schedule web page.
Both Rogers and Telus updated their software update schedules late last week to add new device updates.
Besides the new security update, one other notable upgrade include the Galaxy S7’s Nougat update, which Roger promises is “coming soon.”
Have your Pixel sent you a notification prompting you to download February’s security update? Let us know in the comment section. How big is the update?
