Facebook celebrates 13 year anniversary with ‘Friends Day’

Facebook turns 13 this year, and to celebrate, users who log in today are met with a video wishing them a “Happy Friends Day.”
A dancing figure made up of pictures of user’s friends is shown. Commemorative videos aren’t anything new for Facebook, which will often allow users to share videos highlighting history with specific friends.
“This Saturday, February 4th, is Facebook’s 13th birthday, a day we call Friends Day,” wrote product manager Oren Hod in a newsroom post. “We’ll be sharing some stories of powerful connections made in our community, as well as launching products to celebrate friendship and encouraging people to take time to connect with their friends.”
For the past two years, Facebook has celebrated this occasion on February 4th, the day it was actually founded. It should be noted that there already is an “International Day of Friendship” celebrated on July 30th by the United Nations.
This is part of Facebook’s attempt to fight what it calls “context collapse,” which is a decrease in users sharing personal content.
In its recently revealed Q4 earnings, Facebook said that it has 1.23 billion daily users.
Source: Facebook
