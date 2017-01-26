Guy Laurence stepped down from his post as CEO and president of Rogers on October 17th, 2016. At the time, Rogers Chairman Alan Horn stepped up to serve as Interim President and CEO until ex-Telus CEO Joseph Natale’s non-compete expired.
Rogers announced its Q4 quarterly earnings today and stated Natale could officially be on board with the company this spring. “We intend to hire Joseph Natale as President and CEO effective July 2017,” said Rogers.
“The board will look to Joe to take the company forward and continue the momentum we’ve established in the past couple of years,” said Horn in October.
“Joe is a proven executive who has deep experience delivering strong financial results in a highly competitive and complex industry. His focus on the customer experience and demonstrated expertise delivering operational success makes him well suited to lead Rogers through the challenges and opportunities ahead.”
Much Rogers’ focus in 2017 seems to be on improving customer service and expanding offerings from a digital perspective. The carrier now has over 10,274,000 wireless subscribers with a blended ARPU (average revenue per user) of $60.72 CAD per month.
