Super Mario Run for Android pre-registration is now live

December 29, 2016

Despite being critically panned by many players — mostly for its expensive $13.99 CAD price tag — Nintendo’s first serious foray into the mobile space is headed to Android at some point in the near future.

Pre-registration for the Android version of Super Mario Run is now open. Nintendo launched similar pre-registration for the iOS version of the game.

To pre-register, which Nintendo says will immediately notify you when the game becomes available, navigate to this link, and then click “pre-register.”

It’s unclear if Nintendo plans to adopt the same free-to-play model with the Android version of Super Mario Run. In the iOS app, the game’s first three levels are free, with the rest of the title costing $13.99.

Super Mario Run was downloaded 40 million times in its first four days of availability.

