LG G6 renders show a sleek evolution from the LG G5

Rose Behar December 28, 2016 5:01pm

The first leaked renders of LG’s next flagship, the G6, are now rolling in and notable mobile leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer is the latest to offer a close-up interpretation of the forthcoming device.

Based off of memory, the images show the handset featuring a glossy finish on the back and a camera package and rear-facing fingerprint scanner that are flush with the device. The display is flat and, according to Hemmerstoffer, comes in at 5.3-inches with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. Its dimensions run 148.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm — the latter number measuring the top of the device while it will purportedly measure 8mm at the bottom.

While the device appears very similar to the ill-fated G5, which sold poorly, it is not modular and thus will not be compatible with any modular ‘Friends’ purchased for its predecessor. As for ports, the device features both a USB-C charging port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The leak, which was published in collaboration with MySmartPrice, also indicates that the phone will carry the Snapdragon 835 processor.

Source MySmartPrice