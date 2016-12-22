Square Enix discounts Final Fantasy games by up to 50 percent during holiday sale

December 22, 2016 10:57am
Starting today and going through until January 4th, 2017, 16 titles from Square Enix’s extensive back catalog, which includes the historic Final Fantasy series, are discounted between 20 and 50 percent in the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store. Given how expensive these games are at their regular price, this is an excellent opportunity to pick up a couple of classic gaming gems.
The full list, including links to both the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store, can be seen below. All prices are in Canadian dollars.
If you’re looking for a recommendation on where to start, my personal favourite of the group is Final Fantasy Tactics. It helps that the mobile re-release is the best version of the game.
- Final Fantasy — $5.49 on iOS; $4.49 on Android
- Final Fantasy II — $5.49 on iOS; $4.49 on Android
- Final Fantasy III — $9.99 on iOS; $7.99 on Android
- Final Fantasy IV — $9.99 on iOS; $9.99 on Android
- Final Fantasy IV: The After Years — $10.99 on iOS; $9.99 on Android
- Final Fantasy V — $10.99 on iOS; 9.99 on Android
- Final Fantasy VI — $10.99 on iOS; $9.99 on Android
- Final Fantasy VII — $17.99 on iOS; $17.99 on Android
- Final Fantasy IX — $23.99 on iOS ; $23.99 on Android
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions — $9.99 on iOS; $7.99 on Android
- Final Fantasy Dimensions — $9.99 on iOS; $9.49 on Android
- Chrono Trigger — $6.99 on iOS; $6.99 on Android
- Adventures of Mana — $9.99 on iOS; $9.49 on Android
- Secret of Mana — $5.49 on iOS; $4.59 on Android
- Romancing Saga 2 — $20.99 on iOS; $16.99 on Android
- Chaos Rings III — $13.99 on iOS; $13.99 on Android