Square Enix discounts Final Fantasy games by up to 50 percent during holiday sale

Starting today and going through until January 4th, 2017, 16 titles from Square Enix’s extensive back catalog, which includes the historic Final Fantasy series, are discounted between 20 and 50 percent in the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store. Given how expensive these games are at their regular price, this is an excellent opportunity to pick up a couple of classic gaming gems.

The full list, including links to both the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store, can be seen below. All prices are in Canadian dollars.

If you’re looking for a recommendation on where to start, my personal favourite of the group is Final Fantasy Tactics. It helps that the mobile re-release is the best version of the game.

Final Fantasy — $5.49 on iOS; $4.49 on Android

Final Fantasy II — $5.49 on iOS; $4.49 on Android

Final Fantasy III — $9.99 on iOS; $7.99 on Android

Final Fantasy IV — $9.99 on iOS; $9.99 on Android

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years — $10.99 on iOS; $9.99 on Android

Final Fantasy V — $10.99 on iOS; 9.99 on Android

Final Fantasy VI — $10.99 on iOS; $9.99 on Android

Final Fantasy VII — $17.99 on iOS; $17.99 on Android

Final Fantasy IX — $23.99 on iOS ; $23.99 on Android

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions — $9.99 on iOS; $7.99 on Android

Final Fantasy Dimensions — $9.99 on iOS; $9.49 on Android

Chrono Trigger — $6.99 on iOS; $6.99 on Android

Adventures of Mana — $9.99 on iOS; $9.49 on Android

Secret of Mana — $5.49 on iOS; $4.59 on Android

Romancing Saga 2 — $20.99 on iOS; $16.99 on Android

Chaos Rings III — $13.99 on iOS; $13.99 on Android