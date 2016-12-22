LG announces Stylus 3 and K series of smartphones

Following a leak from preeminent device leaker Evan Blass, LG has officially announced its upcoming Stylus 3 smartphone and K series of smartphones.

As has become the trend over the past couple of years, the company announced the devices ahead of a full showing at next month’s Consumer Electronics Show.

Leading the lineup is the 2017 K10. It features a MediaTek MT6750 processor, 5.3-inch 720p display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, back-facing fingerprint sensor, 2,800mAh battery, 13-megapixel back-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Next up is the K8. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 425 SoC (making it more likely to come to Canada) and features a 5-inch 720p display, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It includes the same camera configuration as the K10, but trades in the latter’s 2,800mAh power cell for a smaller 2,500mAh one, and it does not include a fingerprint sensor.

Both devices come with Android Marshmallow preinstalled.

On the bottom end of the lineup are the K4 and K3. They feature Snapdragon 210 processors, 854 x 480 pixel displays, and are set to come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Instead of Nougat, they’ll ship with Marshmallow. The K4 includes a 5-inch screen and 2,500mAh battery, while the K3 settles for a smaller 4.5-inch screen and 2,100mAh battery. The 2016 K4 came to Canada through carriers.

Last but not least, there’s the Stylus 3. It will come with a MediaTek MT6750 SoC, 5.7-inch 720p display, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, Android 7.0 and 3,200mAh battery. On the camera front, the Stylus 3 will pack a 13-megapixel back-facing camera and an 8-megapixel selfie cam.

LG will release more information on the device, including pricing and availability, at CES.