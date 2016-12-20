Twitter’s CTO and VP of product depart the flock

The executive departures at Twitter continue as its CTO and VP of product have opted to leave the social network.

On Twitter, Adam Messinger, Twitter’s chief technology officer, stated, “After 5 years I’ve decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping.”

Messinger joined Twitter in 2011 as a vice-president of the platform’s engineering infrastructure team, then later was in charge of app development. He became the company’s CTO in 2013. Messinger will apparently be heading “to a competing social network like Facebook or Snapchat.”

Filling in for Messinger is VP of engineering Edward Ho, who will also report to CEO Jack Dorsey. “I’ll be working even closer with our engineering and design teams to ensure we continue to be the fastest and best service to show what’s happening in the world,” said Dorsey in a statement to the New York Times.

Josh McFarland, VP of product, is also leaving Twitter to join Greylock Partners, which is a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capital firm.

These two departures cap off a number of high-profile Twitter executives exiting the company. July 2016 saw Canadian-born Kirstine Stewart leave, who was its vice-president of media for North America. The company also saw COO Adam Bain, former vice president of Global Media Katie Stanton, and Joanne Park, Twitter’s head of cable partnerships, depart the company.