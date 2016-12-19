Toronto residents can now use PayPal to pay for parking through the Green P mobile app

The Toronto Parking Authority has announced that the Green P Mobile App is now an option on all Toronto streets, for every Toronto PayPal user.

The Green P Mobile App is a parking payment solution for Toronto residents that was first introduced to non-gated, off-street parking lots in March of 2015.

MobileSyrup previously reported that the rollout of the parking payments app would be completed by the end of the year. On-street pay-and-display machines across the city all have a 4-digit location ID visible on the machines customers customers can use to pay for their parking session.

Furthermore, Green P is now PayPal-enabled, which allows all Toronto users to use PayPal to pay for their parking session. A report reveals that over 65 percent of Canadians uses PayPal to make a purchase online this past year.

“Mobile payments have become popular across Canada. One in four transactions that PayPal processes is through a mobile device. Just in time for the busy holiday season, we are delighted to help Torontonians and visitors pay for street parking from their smartphones,” said Paul Parisi, General Manager of PayPal Canada, in a statement.

A statement sent to MobileSyrup claims that since the app was launched in March, 2015, it’s been dowloaded over 300 thousand times. Currently, the paid parking program is run by the Toronto Parking Authority and the Toronto Police Service, while the Toronto Transportation Service maintains the regulations and signage.