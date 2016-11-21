Freedom Mobile LTE coverage map, devices and plans

Wind Mobile has renamed itself Freedom Mobile and revealed a specific launch date for its LTE network.
For years Wind Mobile’s 1 million wireless subscribers have been requesting that the carrier launch its own LTE network and improve its Canadian coverage. Effective November 27th, Freedom will go live with LTE in Toronto and Vancouver, with plans to rollout in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton by this coming summer.
Here are some interesting facts that you should be aware of regarding its “Traffic Free” LTE network:
LTE rollout schedule
- At launch: Central Toronto and Central Vancouver
- Spring 2017: Complete coverage of Greater Toronto and Greater Vancouver
- Summer 2017: Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa
- Fall 2017: All current Freedom Mobile 3G coverage areas (including Southwestern and Southeastern Ontario)
Frequency
- AWS-3 / Band 66 in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver areas, Calgary and Edmonton
- AWS-1 / Band 4 in Eastern Ontario, including Ottawa, Kingston and Peterborough
Theoretical Peak Speed
- 180 Mbps
Freedom Mobile Toronto LTE coverage
Freedom Mobile Vancouver LTE coverage
Device compatibility
- Currently, the LG V20 and ZTE Grand X4 (available in December) can used, however, Freedom Mobile says “additional future-ready LTE smartphones will be released in Canada throughout 2017.”
VoLTE, WiFi calling and roaming:
- WiFi calling will roll out in early 2017 and VoLTE will go live mid-year. LTE roaming will be available in the U.S. and Canada in early 2017.
LTE Trade-up Program and LTE rate plan:
- Freedom wants to bring people onto its LTE network and is extending its return of exchange program to 30 days (up from 15).
- In addition, if you purchased a device between August 1st to November 21st you can can upgrade to the LG V20. Freedom is offering a introductory LTE rate plan for $40 per month and includes 3GB of data and 3GB bonus, Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk, Unlimited global text, Call Control, World Save and World Traveller add-ons and Voicemail+.
