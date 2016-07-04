LG fires mobile executives due to low G5 sales

LG has announced it has replaced select senior executives from its mobile division and created a program management office due to the LG G5’s poor reception and sales.

“Friday’s announcement is because LG Electronics’ latest flagship G5 smartphone failed to generate sales,” LG told the Korea Times in a refreshingly forthright comment.

“The overseas business unit at the mobile division will take a bigger role,” the company added, “The purpose of the realignment was intended to keep LG’s handset business running amid challenging market situations.”

Amongst those challenges, LG notes an increasingly competitive market in 2016 due to anticipated premium model smartphones from competitors and “further price competition within the mass tier space.”

This is the second move in recent history that points towards LG’s mobile struggles. Not long ago the company sent a few hundred employees from its handset division to its vehicle component division, which many analysts saw as an attempt to reduce costs.

Currently, the OEM fails to make an appearance in the top five global smartphone vendors, ranking seventh in sales according to research firm Gartner.

  • southerndinner

    Not surprising. The G5 was a giant turd. S7 provided most of what people who wanted a flagship Android phone were looking for and the HTC 10, despite being only on one carrier in Canada, is a solid phone in its own right too.

    A combination of the S7 doing well and the G5 being an experimental steaming pile of crap don’t exactly spell a good time for LG. Shame the V10 didn’t come to Canada, it’s the only phone in the last couple years they’ve made that looked compelling. G4 bootloops for life doesn’t help either.

    • Smanny

      Clearly you have something against LG, and like to trash them. Looking down below, if anyone mentions anything good about it. Then you are quick too spew your venom.

      Considering it has a good dual camera system with ois. Not too many support it. Plus the camera grip has an extra battery embedded in it. Plus it’s one of the few phones to offer USB 3.0 speed. You don’t like it, then use something else. Clearly you are because you don’t have the G4 or G5.

    • southerndinner

      The camera grip offers nothing of convenience aside from making up for a lackluster battery and adding a

  • 魔鬼

    The only feature the G5 missing is waterproof

    • southerndinner

      – Good battery life
      – Competitive screen
      – Remotely nice looking design
      – Software improvements
      – Low light performance

      All things the G5 was lacking. It’s a good phone but good isn’t going to cut it when most others are excellent. “Friends” gimmicks are useless and don’t make up for its many flaws.

    • Smanny

      The screen is bright, and it is a QHD display. You want an AMOLED display. Then LG doesn’t use them. The same is true for a number of OEMs.

    • southerndinner

      The screen is terrible in daylight compared to HTC and Samsung phones

    • bachlee

      I compared/owned lg g3 with Samsung s5 and s6. the screen of g3 is garbage.

  • Jason

    Well there goes a modular future

    • southerndinner

      When you launch a “modular” phone with no compelling modular components, it’s a hard sell.

      Even the VR they have is total trash.

    • Smanny

      It’s definitely not total trash. It’s actually pretty good. It’s full cardboard compatible as well. Plus it’s shows off that the G5’s USB-C port is actually faster than just USB 2.0.

  • {JPM}

    The G5 was very interesting, but it is just kind of ugly by itself.
    The are right to fire whomever approved that design.

    • Raj Singh

      Stakes are too high.

  • Raj Singh

    It was a valiant attempt on LG’s part but modular phones are a niche products that serve a small segment of consumers. Most people want a turnkey product that doesn’t require modifications or parts that need to be swapped out.

    Sony Mobile should consider doing the same… the engineers make some pretty awesome devices but the executives suck at selling their hardware or positioning the Xperia brand. Saboteurs.

    • Stephen Cornthwaite

      Being a first of a niche is important, but hard to be successful at. Look what Samsung did with their note series. The original note was certainly not their flagship phone like it is considered today. It was literally laughed at by a lot of people. But It was a niche test product that they where able to pull off very well and build from. If LG had made the G5 another updated version of the G series with some streamlining, etc, and created a new line with the modular design, it might not have made quite the impact on their reputation and in the market for their reputation. But I don’t think they are near the size of Samsung for making test products etc. Which means they should be VERY careful how they try to innovate. Start with something on the side, something small, and if it seems to catch on, go with the flow, and if not, no harm done. They staked A LOT on the new design, and it’s simply not working out in their favor.

  • gommer strike

    The whole “friends” thing was a horrible idea and terribly executed.

    A screen with uneven light distribution not to mention enormous lightbleed, a modular piece which doesn’t line up properly with the rest of the phone when snapped in, and bloated UI made this phone a non-starter.

    • Mo Dabbas

      I don’t think it’s a bad idea. I think the execution is extremely terrible. Look at motorola’s approach (which I think is done properly) and compare it to LG’s.

  • CANADAMETALFAN

    Shitty news. I think the phone is great despite the horrid lowlight performance and the small battery.

    Now I have 2 years to pay off the phone…

    • birdman_36

      Trade it in for an S7.

    • CANADAMETALFAN

      Would have to pay off the whole balance on the phone and still pay for the s7. Will stay with the g5.

    • bachlee

      try to sell your g5 on kijiji and find another unopened s7. probably your cost is only $200-$300, (of course lots of hassles)

  • bachlee

    cant belive john chen is still going strong

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    I guess the G5 was their M9. The G2 and G4 did really well. The G3 is sorta ok, but issues. Maybe they are like Windows…every other release is the one to get.

    It’s hard for any incumbents when the Chinese manufacturers are rapidly coming up the quality curve.

  • JMG

    The v10 style and disign is the way to go LG..comon the v10 has the builtin DAC, manual video!why couldnt LG put it on the LG G5 and make the bezels thin like the v10 with real steel frame. The v10 is still LG best phone.hopefully they make a true succesor for the v10.

  • Jesse Laurin

    I work in retail, people either come in for a Samsung or an iPhone. All other companies should just close shop…

    • birdman_36

      Those who advertise the most make the most.

    • Amanda Rose

      I work in retail as well and I agree all my store sells is iPhones and Samsung

    • Which is disappointing as there are obviously many other good phones available and the general public never even gives them a chance.

    • Dennis Furlan

      Some commenters on here talk about advertising and marketing budgets, but I think word of mouth has a big impact on smartphone sales. People are influeced by what their friends are getting, and what they’re saying about the phones they”re getting.

      So, in my opinion, many of these sales are made even before a salesperson has a chance to talk about specs and features.

    • Stephen B Morris

      It’s because the salespeople in general provide only those two options. Yes you have those people that already made up their minds before walking in the store but a lot of the time the customer is open to suggestions. But the salespeople just push Apple and Samsung. They only know Apple or Samsung. Their phones they use is usually just Apple or Samsung. Hard to sell when the sales rep doesn’t even put you in the conversation.

    • Dennis Furlan

      Keep in mind that Apple and Samsung generally offer a lot more in-store sales support than other manufacturers. That’s why the sales staff can and will talk up those products.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Well it’s more along the lines of making the sale as easy as possible and as quick as possible. Other OEMs have reps visit stores too but if the sales rep simply but politely fakes interest, what can you do?

    • bachlee

      I don’t think it is about sales niche, it is about the product itself. I used Samsung s5 for 1.5 years, and signed up for a lg-g3. it was a crap. heating problems, poor “photos” layout, here and there, etc. it is just an inferior phone. I only kept g3 for 5 month and upgraded to s6. I am pretty happy with s6 and will upgrade to s7 next month when my contract dues.

    • bachlee

      if LG and HTC really think the problem is sales person. They can offer sales person more incentive if they successfully sell LG and HTC phone to customers (their phones are so poor that they are $0 with giftcard to customers anyway). but trust me, their phones will still sell poor.

    • Jesse Laurin

      100% agree the LG G5 and HTC 10 are great phones but just don’t get priced competitively enough to sell

    • Dennis Furlan

      Well, to compete, I think Samsung needs to make better phones than Apple. And, with the S7, I think it has.

      For LG and HTC to compete, I think they need to make better phones than Samsung. And, with the G5 and HTC 10, they just haven’t. Being comparable isn’t enough. They need to stand out from the crowd.

  • Dennis Furlan

    Does this put to rest, once and for all, the notion that the market is demanding smartphones with replaceable batteries, with an infrared blaster to boot?

    To me, the G5 is the ultimate current effort to make a premium-build phone with a removable battery, and it looks like it’s failed.

    Obviously, not nearly enough people are demanding the feature, which has always put a strain on build quality and design.

    LG tried to make a phone that pleased all the right people, and ended up impressing hardly any of them.

    • Comrade Yeti

      +1 For every person that demands a removable battery there’s about 100-200 that don’t care (and buy iPhone or Samsung)

      LG is catering to a niche crowd with their battery and friends and is seeing the sales that go with that. Strong month when everyone who wants one gets one, and then sales fell off a cliff.

    • Raj P

      The people that want removable batteries and storage are tinkerers. They also want unlocked bootloaders and reliable touchscreens. LG screwed up in that regard.

  • dc2000

    I’ve always bought LG tv’s, good bang for your buck(until the new 2016 models came out and they’re slowly raising the prices – VIZIO might be my next TV I get due to the cost… they’re also crapping out on Phones and raising prices. – I got the LG G2 due to cost and specs, G3 due to cost but hated the dim screen – G4 because it was $599.99 and ran smoothly, G5… looks like crap, something about the design doesn’t look appealing. I tried it in store and it just wasn’t enough. They need to have a good AMOLED panel or a high quality, bright LCD panel. Here’s hoping they change up on the G6 like Samsung did with the s7 line up. C’mon LG, you’ve developed some wicked phones in the past. Let’s go back to the roots of why you became successful.

  • Jerid Elzinga

    Should have brought the V10 to Canada! I would have gotten one for sure

  • AGuy

    The G2 was a great phone, they should have stuck with 1080p, would still have that legendary battery life and performance. I’d still buy a G2 today over any LG phone that came after.

    • I believe you’re talking about G3?

    • AGuy

      lol NO definitely not

    • Garrett Cooper

      Loved my G2! Great battery, near no bezel, just an all around great device. Specs are low by todays standards, but it’s also a 3yr old phone. If they took that form factor and gave it current specs, it would do very well IMO. But instead, they increased the phones footprint too much with the G3, and I haven’t been interested since.

  • That’s really too bad was hoping the G5 would do well. Still love my G4 tho.

  • Dacha

    G5 is a failure from the start. I was on G2, G3 and I took bootloop fiasco on G4. So, it took me some time to get used to back volume buttons, now I don’t want to live without it, and they just removed it. Anyone who used to shoot photos know how useful those are for selfies etc, yes back volume buttons. Next, we have bootloop issue, instead to give those people new G5 instead of replacement G4, they just put it under the rug. So you think after we have had with G4 that credibility of LG company would grow??? I stick with them on G2 with their worst software in history, it was not even beta. Then I continued with G3 (nice phone) and G4 (very good solutions and specs), I supported LG … BUT bootloop big problem. Instead of sanitizing it, they let us all down with a brick (if you out of warranty). So brick is the “sales results”