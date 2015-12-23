News
Forget quick charging: Canadian student creates phone-charging mug

Dec 23, 2015

11:03 AM EDT

Ann Makosinski

Ann Makosinski, the Canadian teenager who invented a body heat-powered flashlight at the young age of 15, is back with her latest creation.

Now 18, Makosinski has created a coffee mug that uses the residual heat cast off by a warm drink to recharge an iPhone or iPod. The invention recently won her $50,000, and an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. This was Makosinski’s second visit to the Tonight Show. Previously, she appeared on the show a little less than a year ago to show off her first invention.

The University of British Columbia student says she created the mug to address two issues: coffee often too hot to drink, and smartphones with near-to-dead batteries, problems Makosinski says her friends face each day.

Makosinski plans to use the money she won to improve both her most recent invention and the flashlight she created when she was 15.

Check out the mug in action in the video below.

Source: CBC

  • I think I seen something like this being advertised on a campaign site. Must have been the prototype

  • Andrew

    I wonder how much of a charge it will give a device by the time the drink has cooled down. I can’t imagine it would be that much energy, but even another 10% battery on an average phone could be useful. Pretty sweet!

  • Justin

    She is a smart girl, but the practicality of this is minimal. The amount of charging as the beverage cools down would be a lot less than plugging into an AC wall socket for a very short period of time. The technology is very simple, just a Peltier junction, and the cost of that device is also quite high.

    • I’m sure it was just a school project. I wouldn’t judge too critically 😛

  • Assuming a “too hot” cup of coffees is 95 deg. C and a “just right” cup is 65 deg. C, then a cup (250 mL) will have approx. 125 Joules or 0.0347222 Watt-hours of excess energy (approximating the specific heat capacity of coffee with that of H2O).

    A standard phone charger is 5V/1A, so 5 W. That gives us the equivalent of plugging in your phone to a standard charger for 0.0347222/5 = 0.00694444 hours, or 25 seconds.

    This is assuming 100 efficiency. I think I’ll stick with a USB charger in my briefcase, or a portable battery pack if a power outlet isn’t readily available.

    • I have a Wallet/Charger coming from HelloNomad. It’s kinda interesting indeed how they’re finding ways to have chargers always around.

    • LeTricolore

      /r/theydidthemath

    • Nick

      This math doesn’t look correct to me.
      E = (4.2 kJ/kgoC) * 0.25kg * 30oC = 31.5 kJ = 8.75 Wh

  • deltatux

    Sounds like one of those cool but not practical technologies. Kudos on her for being creative but don’t really see mass commercialization on it. The body heat powered flashlight makes more sense.

  • Kevin Owens

    I don’t see why she would say it’s for iPhone or iPod Touch.. it’s standard usb port on the mug… it’s for any phone…

    • Kevin Owens

      I take it back. Ready comments here, it’s clear it’s not a very practical invention. Therefore, the only people ready to pay way too much for something that doesn’t do much… are iphone users…

  • h2oflyer

    There have been a couple of devices available for a while. The latest one boils a container of water and uses temp differential to charge the phone.

  • Pigs Can Fly

    I remember a phone charging device that feeds off a campfire’s heat, what the heck was that again?

