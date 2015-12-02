Reviews
Second Opinion: Sony's Xperia Z5 is unique but flawed

Dec 2, 2015

4:27 PM EDT

96 comments

Sony’s Xperia Z5 initially grabbed my attention because the smartphone looks different from most other Android devices on the market. At first glance the so-called “Bond phone” resembles the type of smartphone a secret agent would use in between bouts of firing a high-powered weapon.

In an industry full of black, plastic slabs, the design of Sony’s Xperia’s line has always stood out in my mind, especially when it comes to compact smartphones, a category that despite my new love for phablets, continues to appeal to me for a variety of reasons – sometimes it’s just nice to be able to use a smartphone with only one hand.

The Xperia line’s aesthetic is far from iconic, but much like Microsoft’s Surface products, it has a very specific look to it that I instantly recognize. And with the Xperia Z5, Sony has created the company’s best looking smartphone yet, surpassing the Z3’s impressive exterior.

xperiaz52
The Z5’s brushed aluminum backing is a joy to run my fingers across, although it’s so silky smooth it actually feels slippery. But, during my roughly three weeks with the Xperia Z5, I didn’t drop it once. As someone who tends to clumsily fumble with his mobile device on a daily basis, this is quite a feat for me (I always put my phones in cases).

I’m so fond of the the Xperia’s Z5’s build quality that I actually found myself absentmindedly running my fingers around its accented ridges and sliding my palm across the smartphone’s backing.

But this is where my honeymoon with the Xperia ground to an abrupt halt.

xperiaz5-4
The cracks started to show in my relationship with Sony’s latest flagship smartphone a couple of weeks in. The right side of the Xperia Z5 slowly began separating from the phone’s body, leaving its dedicated camera button, fingerprint scanner (which is also the phone’s on/off switch) and volume rocker, exposed to the considerable dust in my pocket. Within a few days of the split, dirt began gathering in the crack, sticking to the newly exposed glue that should have kept the smartphone’s siding intact.

While this design flaw is frustrating, it’s important to point out that it’s unclear if the problem is a widespread issue. The Xperia Z5 I used was provided by Sony Canada as a “pre-release build”, but it’s likely that the smartphone is identical to the Xperia Z5’s retail release.

A quick Google search reveals that the screen separating from the phone’s body is an issue past Xperia devices suffered from, particularly the Xperia Z1. I also found all the of the smartphone’s buttons had a cheap, loose feel to them that was reminiscent of my experience with the cheaper Nexus 5X. Both the volume rocker and the dedicated camera button were so loose I could actually hear them jostling around.

xperiaz55
I expected more from Sony’s flagship device given its $649 price.

Even though my experience with the Xperia Z5’s body was far from perfect, one particular feature had me wanting to buy one at some point: its phenomenal camera.

I found the camera’s performance jaw-dropping under both low and natural light conditions. The smartphone’s Superior Auto mode also does a great job of accurately selecting presets for a variety of lighting conditions and types of photographs, ranging from macro to night shots.

sonyxperiaz5review-0624
Elsewhere my experience with the Xperia Z5 was less impressive and my views differ considerably from Daniel’s take on the device.

I didn’t eke out the impressive 18 to 24 hours of daily usage during my time with the Z5 and instead found the smartphone’s battery life landed somewhere in the 10 to 12 hour range, which is a disappointment given the Z5’s relatively large 2,900mAh battery.

My review unit also suffered from a variety of slowdown issues, mainly around loading and switching between apps. In some instances, I was forced to wait as much as five to seven seconds for the Xperia camera app to open. I also experienced similar issues when launching a variety of games. So while Daniel felt the often controversial Snapdragon 810 chip powering Sony’s latest flagship smartphone adequate despite its tendency to throttle clock speeds during heavy use, my experience indicates the exact opposite.

sonyxperiaz5review-0655
My thoughts also differ on the Xperia Z5’s fingerprint scanner. While the scanner isn’t as accurate as the iPhone 6 or 6s’ scanner, I found it snappy, responsive and on par with the Nexus Imprint fingerprint scanner featured in the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X.

The only time I found its performance suffered was when my hands were either extremely cold or slightly damp, two issues that cause problems with competing fingerprint scanners. In this case the scanner sometimes required me to place my finger on it once or twice before unlocking the phone. I also uploaded various fingerprints to the Z5 –  similar to what I did with the Nexus 5X – and experienced no issues.

The Xperia Z5 could have easily risen to the top of the Android world (or at least near the top) solely due to its unique look. I showed the smartphone to multiple people, many of them friends who are familiar with a variety of Android devices, and the first comment they made was how impressive the Xperia Z5 felt in their hand.

sonyxperiaz5review-0640
Unfortunately for me the Xperia Z5’s impressive looks and phenomenal camera are muddled by performance and build-related issues. The fact that the phone is only sold at Bell and SaskTel also doesn’t help its cause, nor does the impending release of the 4K display-sporting Xperia Z5 Premium, a device that’s surely set to garner more attention from Android users.

Despite what Sony and Bell might want you to believe, the Xperia Z5 amounts to a “Bond phone” James would likely never use; this device is a missed opportunity.

Comments

  • mmmGadgets

    I really wanted this phone for the camera specs, expandable memory and large battery but too many reviews came back with build quality concerns and slow image capture performance. I ended up getting a deal on a Note 5 on Black Friday at Wireless Wave and I’m skeptical the software upgrades will arrive in a timely fashion but I can deal.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      Sony is a nice phone. I am still using my Xperia Z2 and it is currently running 5.1.1. Still can’t justify myself upgrading cause my current Xperia is still very solid. Actually, I stopped using my Samsung Galaxy S5 because there is a bug on its current 5.0 that is a deal breaker for me. Not sure when Samsung is going to upgrade GS5 to 5.1.1 unless they are jumping to version 6.

    • Roger

      GS5 on Telus has 5.1.1

    • El Capitan Morgan

      Yes how about the rest of the world? I meant the international version of Samsung Galaxy S5? it is still on version 5.0

    • Roger

      Well you didn’t mention that your GS5 is an international version. Having said that, I didn’t notice any bugs for my use even when it was on 5.0. I’ve since passed it onto my wife so I haven’t been using it for the past 10 months.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      Overall it was okay but there is one particular bug that I hate.. Let me go back to my phone this weekend and tell you the bug.

      You probably can give me some insight on how to solve that problem.

      It has something to do with the App Notification under Sound and Notification in settings.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      Had a response that I supposed to send few days ago but I guess the message didn’t go through.

      Anyway, one of the irritating bug I have with Samsung GS5 running on 5.0 is that in Sound and Notification | Notification | While locked – I want to show all the content but I also customized each application such as messaging, whatsapp, skype to hide the sensitive content. However, it still shows..so anything from the notification pops up. I think that is a 5.0 bug that is pretty much a deal breaker for me.

      Do you have that experience on your Telus’s 5.1.1?

    • Roger

      I have Note 4 with 5.1.1 and don’t have an issue with that. Having said that, I let the messages show even when the phone is locked. I just tried the hiding sensitive content for Hangouts, and it worked fine.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      I think this is more like a lollipop bug on 5.0. I searched and people are having the same issue which I believed that it has been fixed on 5.1.1. This is my frustration with Samsung…don’t you think they should be releasing 5.1.1 on their flagship international galaxy line? LOL

    • Roger

      I’m surprised that they didn’t released it.. I would have gone with a CM if I really needed something more recent.

    • El Capitan Morgan

      I’ve done CM and different variants of CM but it was very buggy… This is the closest to being stable. Very frustrating but I think they are planning to just go all the way to version 6.0. I could be wrong though 🙂 I tried to reach out on XDA and inquired if someone knew this problem but I didn’t get any answer. Not sure how important this is for them but the whole lockscreen notification is useless if it doesn’t work properly.

  • J. W.

    Now I don’t know which one is worse…this, or the Lumia 950/950XL.

    • I think Lumia is worse because of the removable cover that starts cracking and moving after you take if off a few times. But both sets are kinda fighting each over for the crown of the crappiest set of Q3-4.

    • h2oflyer

      Another stupid and undocumented opinion from a soap box expert

    • It’s better to be an expert at something rather than to embarrass yourself continually with public comments that you make 😉

    • h2oflyer

      It’s sad that you don’t recognize the derogatory reference to “soap box expert”

      Get in everyone’s face, yell really loud and pretend you know what you’re talking about.

    • It’s sad you don’t recognize that I don’t consider you to be even “that” kind of expert… 😉
      Sarcasm recognition is clearly not one of your stronger sides, if such exist at all 😉

    • Nosorry

      It does?

    • Nosorry

      It does crack?REALLY?Disappointment:

  • nonenone22

    I wouldn’t buy a Sony mobile product if life depended on it.

    • Martin Deschambault

      Well, you’re missing out.

    • rmartinezdl

      Exactly I’m still rocking my Xperia z3 compact and it’s amazing MO need to upgrade.

  • Rob S

    No other manufacturer has ever produced a single defective unit, so this is definitely a missed opportunity.

    • sggodsell

      The unit Patrick used, and even stated that he used a pre-released Z5. So in reality why is this post pretending to be a review. Clearly this article should not be trusted.

  • Matthew

    I was dead set on finally leaving the Nexus line for this but then the price point came out, I thought of the UI and no immediate updates, and well I hopped off the wagon pretty quick. I love my Nexus 5X, wish it were 3gb of ram but it’s not a deal breaker.

    • S2556

      I thought the price was really reasonable with our low dollar and all. What price were you expecting for a flagship? I ended up getting a z3 because of availability issues with the z5 and by the sounds of it it was a good choice. The ui is definitely one of the best android skins I’ve used because of how minimal it is. While updates aren’t immediate, Sony usually is pretty good. The nexus Cad price increase is what scared me away. 560 for the 5x was too much for me considering the 380 price in the US.

    • blzd

      560 CDN is for the 32GB where as $399 USD is for 16GB so you’re comparing different model prices.

      Actually the Nexus 5x CDN prices came out $5 cheaper than the USD > CDN conversion process so it was priced accordingly.

      The Nexus 6p on the other hand charged more than the current conversion rate.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Really? How much were you expecting it to be? As S2556 mentioned, e 32GB 5X is only $90 less, a GB of RAM less, and much cheaper build quality. I came from a N4 and N5, also didn’t want to give up updates and stock Android. But the Sony skin is very close to stock, and my Z5 has been fantastic.

    • Matthew

      Well aware of what the cost was going to be but one can hope.

    • Garrett Cooper

      You had unreal expectations. $649 is actually less than many expected, and less than most flagships.

  • Oh, “kill me I’m Scottish” moment for Patrick.

    1. The back is not metal. It’s a goddamn plastic (Dragontail) and has been since the original Z0 (which I still have and hate).
    2. Screen separation issues have been going on for years, starting with Z1 when they introduced a pseudo-metal frame (Z0 was more flexible due to the plastic frame, but the sandwiched back and front have always been moving within the frame due to the cheap glue Sony uses, which loses potency after some time).
    3. For 23MP top-of-the-line sony sensor the camera is so-so, comparing to iP6S and G6S.
    4. Prolonged battery life is achieved with the stamina mode, which turns everything off, except for wireless and sms. No notifications, nothing – while the screen is off. You can add exceptions to the list but the software is buggy and sometimes it does not work. Magic trick, or rather a cheap and dirty trick by a garbage company.
    5. Can’t comment on the fingerprint scanner as it’s the first time sony have added it to their phone (unbelievable in 2015, right?) so most likely it’s a half-assed solution as always with “sony’s first attempts”.
    6. Aside from all that: cheap pink-tinted display, no usb-c, no wireless charging, overheating soc, which does not solve the lagginess of sony’s software that has an awful record of being dumped on final users without proper testing and without being fixed for months and months and months…

    As usual, the conclusion I make is still the same – how would anyone buy this POS for anything above $300 brand new is beyond me.
    PS1. Also don’t forget, Sony is losing USD $1 000 000 a DAY with their Mobile Division (although they are not even in the TOP10 Android manufacturers as of March 2015). It tells yo something about people voting with thair wallets when it comes to this company.

    PS2. Word of advice, if you still decide to go with a sony product, make sure you purchase it with a CC that provides a good extended warranty, because Sony will not honor ANY water damage (user inflicted or not!) and it will give you a run around for months in case of other warranty issues.

    • thedosbox

      “1. The back is not metal. It’s a goddamn plastic (Dragontail) and has been since the original Z0 (which I still have and hate)”

      Are you sure it’s plastic? Every review I’ve read says it’s glass, and the wikipedia entry for “dragontail” backs this up. I’d prefer it be plastic to avoid worrying about it cracking.

    • It’s dragontail, which is basically plastic vs. iPhone 4 type of glass, for instance. It’s cheaper than GG, and is relatively robust. It will not shutter, but it feels very cheap to the touch and when you tap on it it sounds hollow.

    • h2oflyer

      Again you exhibit your stupidity and lack of knowledge.

      Dragontrail is glass made by AGC Japan and is similar to Gorilla Glass from Corning.

    • The only one exhibiting stupidity and lack of practical knowledge is you. Which is kinda expected I must admit. Alkali aluminosilicates are plastic for all means and purposes. Looks like plastic, feels like plastic… you wanna call it glass – be my guest, I can’t care less ;D

    • h2oflyer

      Did you pass grade 10 science?

    • With flying colors!
      Why? Envy much? 😉

    • Mo Dabbas

      Oh wow….. you know glass is made out of mainly silica right?? Plastic is made out of hydrocarbon products like polyethylene and so.
      And by the way, iPhone 4 glass is made out of aluminosilicates (Google it). Get your facts right before you embarrass yourself next time.

    • h2oflyer

      Reply to edit….I think he got kicked out.

    • Benny X

      British Glass, just one company who actually manufacture the stuff, considers what they are manufacturing to be ‘Aluminosilicate Glass’.

      I suspect they’d be in a bit of legal trouble if they were claiming something that was untrue.

      British Glass shows up in the first page of Google search results. Also, it turns out aluminosilicate is a catalyst used to break down plastic waste.

    • thedosbox

      Got a source? The Verge reviewer posted a picture of his Z5 with a big crack in the back – which he also described as frosted glass. A search for “verge z5 back crack” should dig up the article I’m referring to.

    • It’s the same as all other Zx backs, see any video review or check at any bell store near you.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Wikipedia disagrees with what you are saying

    • Not in a slightest way. But sure, read into or in between the lines whatever you want, it’s still plastic :p

      At the same time, I strongly recommend all potential buyers to check it in person and conclude for themselves. I doubt you will call it a “glass/metal” afterwards.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Oh no buddy. It disagrees in major ways. Go read a bit about aluminosilicates to know what you’re talking about

    • Martin Deschambault

      My experience with Sony support was not at all what you’re describing. My headphone jack wasn’t connecting so I had it sent in on a Thursday (postage and insurance covered by Sony) and I had it back in my hands the following Tuesday. It included a list of repairs and part replacements. There was no cost and the quick turn around was very impressive.

      You should stop giving negative reviews if your knowledge is limited. Sony has a marketing and distribution problem – not a product problem.

  • Raj Singh

    You obviously received a defective unit…
    This merits a replacement and follow up post.

    • h2oflyer

      Agree….probably carried in tight pocket and loosened frame adhesive.

    • So tight even your brain won’t fit in it ;D People carry phones in pockets last time I checked, but I guess he was supposed to frame that POS and put it on a wall just for the sake of a positive review… Gee, sony fans are like the worst among all others, maybe because there are 2 or 3 of them left.

    • h2oflyer

      Do you just have Sony, or anything Japanese?

    • I’m not Korean or Chinese if you’re hinting at some kind of “Japs hate”. I have Lexus GX460 2013, 3 Sony TVs and a sony monitor from 2005, Sony high-end movie projector, headphones, amps, speakers, photo frames and have used sony phones for the last 10 years, I still use my Sony Vaio Z from 2010 and the original Z tab. I’ve been sony exclusive for the last 25 years actually if you think about it. So no, you got it all wrong, as usual… 😉

    • h2oflyer

      Your BS appears to flop all around. In Daniel’s original Z5 review, you referred to Sony owners as “stupid hairy Japanese bastards “

    • If you don’t get Father Ted jokes, I kinda pity you, I really do.

    • lbwc

      He’s a troll with a vendetta against Sony. Maybe a former employee or something. Look back at his activity…anything Sony-related…he sticks his nose in just to hate. It’s quite by the post history. There is zero objectivity whatsoever.

    • Yes Sony Canada marketing department hates me with passion. I’m kinda proud of that.

      BTW. Why do you feel a need to create a clone account? Low self-esteem much? Ok, here is an up vote for you, I feel generous today! 😀

    • lbwc

      Clone account?!? No clones here. I don’t know who you think you are talking to. You clearly have nothing better to do with your life…it’s a sick obsession you have…and I actually pity you. I feel sorry for you.

    • sggodsell

      Considering his test unit was a pre-released test unit, which even Patrick himself claimed. So this review should not be gaged as gospel for all Z5’s.

    • If a tight pocket causes that kind of thing to happen then the Xperia Z5’s build quality is quite questionable.

    • h2oflyer

      So, there’s no chance that you bent the phone?

      You reported this issue appeared after using the phone for awhile.

      If this was truly “build quality ” you would’ve noticed immediately.

    • Brad Fortin

      Do you work for Sony or something? You’re coming up with any possible reason for this to be Patrick’s fault and not Sony’s.

    • h2oflyer

      There’s no problem with my Z5. Patrick refers to this as a design flaw, which in my opinion is a cheap shot at Sony over a defective unit.

    • To not mention the issue would to be dishonest though. That’s why this is a second take. Daniel did our full review of the Xperia Z5 and didn’t run into any body issues. Since past Xperia devices also suffered from this issue I have a feeling this is going to become a widespread issue.

    • Mo Dabbas

      Was it the same unit as Daniel or each got a unit and yours showed these problems?

      If it’s the latter and you tested a bad unit, I think it’s still important to mention it. That may be a bad batch of Z5’s. Knowing those possible problems would make potential customers careful when they buy one.

    • It was a completely different Xperia Z5. I’ve never reviewed a product that had built issues issues and not mentioned it in the subsequent article, whether the problem is related to a factory defect or not.

    • Mo Dabbas

      which is great because now potential buyers would be aware of those possible problems.

    • Exactly, that’s why not mentioning the issue would be a disservice to our readers. We got two Xperia z5 smartphones. One didn’t have any issues but the one I used did.

      I’m also not the first person to the problem with the smartphone. Whether it’s a small number of devices or a bunch of them, this is something people should know about.

    • h2oflyer

      You mention not being dishonest, then go ahead and do what every troll does and express your “feeling” that this is going to become a widespread issue!

      I’m on my fourth Xperia and have never experienced the negative issues you seem to find with Sony phones. Since I’ve probably handled more Xperia phones than you, I have a “feeling” that the Z5 will continue Sony’s great build quality.

    • A quick Google search reveals that my feels about the Z5’s build quality is accurate.

    • It’s awesome you didn’t run into any issues. I’m still rocking a launch year Xbox 360 that hasn’t suffered from the dreaded three red rings problem. Yet I have friends who went through three or four Xbox 360s over the span of about six years.

      Just because your devices work great doesn’t mean that will be the case for every Xperia Z5 owner (hence the “second take” in this story’s headline.

    • Mo Dabbas

      But it’s still sony’s fault though. If I have a product and I wanna send it to reviewers I would send the best one I have.

    • Raj Singh

      Agree with you 100 percent but something is not right here.

  • h2oflyer

    Patrick…it appears you got a defective unit. Did you contact Sony for a replacement?

    Daniel’s unit didn’t exhibit this failure. As noted, you look for negative traits on Sony phones.

  • Victor Creed

    “While the scanner isn’t as accurate as the iPhone 6 or 6s’ scanner, I found it snappy, responsive and on par with the Nexus Imprint fingerprint scanner featured in the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X.”

    This has iFan written all over it. Nexus Imprint is as accurate as, and faster than the iPhone 6/6S fingerprint scanner.

    • I love the Nexus 5X’s fingerprint scanner and actually prefer it over the iPhone 6s’ scanner (I even say so in my review of the Nexus 5X). In my experience though the iPhone 6s’ fingerprint scanner is slightly faster.

  • effa114

    While that must be frustrating, I find it a bit much to knock the phone itself for what are clearly issues with Patrick’s particular unit. My Z5 hasn’t had any of these issues, and I absolutely love it. Battery took some massaging with weird google play services issues, but I’ve had that with every android phone.

    I hope this doesn’t discourage too many from giving the phone a shot. It’s superb and I honestly doubt is any more susceptible to defects than any other smartphone. I also had nearly two years with a Z2 with no issues whatsoever.

  • marshallpower

    OH, One more attempt at destroying a non-Apple device. Nuff said.

  • Mr.305

    of course it’s “flawed” if it’s not an iToy, MS bloggers won’t rate it high.

  • FlamesFan89

    I wish for two things. 1) Companies would stop sending out pre-release hardware with pre-release software to reviewers, and 2) that reviewers would stop doing reviews on pre-release hardware and software.

    Even if the device is darn near identical to the consumer version that hits the shelves, if there is even the smallest tweak that they made between that test run, and the real production runs, then your review doesn’t reflect what an actual consumer will experience. It’s like tasting a strawberry that is still white, and hasn’t ripened, and determining that strawberries are bitter and hard, and recommending that it is likely an issue with all strawberries.

    Both the manufacturers, and reviewers (and readers for that matter) need to exercise some patience, and just wait for the real deal.

  • Garrett Cooper

    I got mine on the 10/29 launch and am very happy with it.
    The build has been top notch, and all the buttons are firmly secure. That said,
    I do have a Spigen air cushion case and tempered screen protector on it. But
    that’s because I wanted the smaller compact, and was concerned about dropping a
    larger device. The case is awesome and has added a lot of grip, so one handed
    use is very comfortable.

    Battery life overall has been solid IMO. I get anywhere from
    4.5-6 hours of on screen time with LTE/WiFi/Bluetooth always on and 50%
    brightness. I also get 1 bar of LTE all day at the office, which I’m sure hurts
    battery life. My ONLY battery complaint is not with the phone, but with Google
    Chrome and the “active mobile radio” issue.

    Opening multitasking and killing apps is slightly less
    smooth than my old Nexus 5, but I think this will greatly improve when 6.0 is
    released. Otherwise, performance has been great, the 810 hasn’t been an issue
    heat/battery wise, and the camera has been pretty solid.

    I’m very happy that I bought it, as I didn’t want to wait
    for Bell to get the 5X. Everything about this phone will improve with 6.0,
    battery performance should see a dramatic increase with Doze functionality.

    • h2oflyer

      I would love to see battery performance increase with Doze, but I think it’s Google’s version of Sony’s Stamina and will probably provide battery wonders to all Android phones except Xperia. Can only hope.

      I have noticed less battery time on Z5 compared to my previous Z3, which is probably why the Z5 is shipped with the Quick charger.

    • Garrett Cooper

      I have heard of a few on XDA who went back to the Z3 because battery performance was better. But coming from a Nexus 5 that struggled to get 1.5hrs of screen on time, I’ll happily take the 4.5-6hrs of screen on time my Z5 provides.

      Sony has already said Stamina mode will greatly increase for 6.0. I personally don’t turn it on until my phone is down to 15%, and even then I don’t usually bother. I charge my phone every night, and my Z5 always makes it till bedtime.

  • Clark

    All these people winging about the z5 I’ve always used Sony phones and never had a problem. And I don’t particularly take good care of them and never had one break down…..except one that got run over by a bus. Z5 has been a great phone hasn’t missed a beat.

  • h2oflyer

    Patrick…. I’ve reviewed all your photos in this article trying to understand this “design flaw”

    It appears some pictures are yours and some are from Daniel’s article and yet they are supposedly your phone. Some show no damage and one shows the frame pulled out.

    It’s my opinion that this phone was damaged while in your care. The Z5 has a raised frame to protect the screen and it looks like the right side caught on something and was pulled out. You say the adhesive is still active and is collecting pocket lint.

  • Sighmonsez

    How does this phone look different from other Android phones, or all other phones, out in the market? If anything, Priv takes the crown for looking different. This one has slightly more rectangular form but looking different? I don’t think so.

  • Troy Dobranski

    I wont lie. I LOVED my Xperia Z3. I could play hockey for an hour, text all day and make a few calls and had 40-50% by the end of the day. The camera took a bit of tweaking (Superior Auto is not always superior…) but I got some really solid shots out of it. It was always fast, no hickups, and I loved that Sony applied pretty light customization to stock Android. What I didn’t like is how delicate it is. In 8 months, I broke 2 screens despite having the most rugged case on it I could find. No Otterbox. When the screen broke the second time, I needed a phone and gave up on it. Went with a Galaxy S6. The new Nexus phones weren’t out yet, and I needed something mainstream enough to buy a decent case. I’ll fix it one day myself and start using it again. This S6 definitely doesn’t compare when it comes to battery life. Just sucks that they don’t make their phones stand up in the field. I have never broken a screen on another phone in my life and I upgrade once a year.

    • h2oflyer

      Beginning to think I must be the only guy in the world who hasn’t broken a Sony phone, from the ZL,Z2,Z3 and Z5.

      Shot underwater video with both Z2andZ3. Stick the phone in my swim suit pocket, jump overboard from the boat in Georgian Bay and swim ashore. Never had a problem with water getting in the phone. Also dropped the phones in cases many times with no broken screens.

      Brought my Z5 home on Oct 29 and stuck it under the tap and left in the bottom of the kitchen sink for 15min with no problem. Only difference I noticed from Z3 was speaker grill material is like a foam rather than a mesh, and took much longer to dry out.

      I use a Casemate case on the Z5. My wife has managed to accidentally shove it off the kitchen Island onto the ceramic floor twice, with nothing broken or cracked.

      Don’t know what I’m doing wnong!!

    • lbwc

      I’ve owned a Z1 and had no problem with it. I own a Z3 right now…and aside from an issue with some screen yellowing along the bottom that developed 3 months after buying it…which got replaced by Rogers…the hardware is solid.

  • aaron

    looks like a Z1

