TELUS suspends sales of Sony Xperia Z3 over WiFi hotspot compliance issue

TELUS has suspended sales of the recently launched Sony Xperia Z3 due to a “WiFi hotspot compliance issue” that apparently exceeds Industry Canada’s standards when the feature is active.
Industry Canada notes on its site that the Radio Frequency (RF) energy with devices that enable WiFi must meet requirements “for the safe use of radiation-emitting devices operating in the frequency range from 3 kilohertz (kHz) to 300 gigahertz (GHz). Wi-Fi operates in the 2.4 and 5.8 GHz frequency range.”
In addition to TELUS temporarily stopping sales of the Xperia Z3, the carrier has also disabled the WiFi hotspot capability. Sony Canada is working on a fix, promising a software update in the coming weeks.
In an email statement to us, Sony Mobile said, “In connection with a software update, a hotspot compliance issue with the Sony Xperia Z3 has been identified. We have been working with Industry Canada to provide a solution and a software upgrade will be made available in the next few weeks once testing is completed which will address this fully.”
We are not aware of the number of devices sold by TELUS at this time, nor if other carriers will follow suit. The internal doc noted TELUS decided to go this route because of its “policy of putting customers first, and out of an abundance of caution.” Once the issue has been resolved, TELUS will resume sales.
The Xperia Z3 is currently for sale at Rogers, Bell, WIND Mobile, MTS and SaskTel.
Comments
Pingback: Xperia Z3、カナダで発売中止。WiFiが電波法に抵触か。 | スマホ評価・不具合ニュース()
Pingback: Bell and MTS also suspend sales of Sony Xperia Z3 over WiFi hotspot compliance issue - Java吧()