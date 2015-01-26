News
TELUS suspends sales of Sony Xperia Z3 over WiFi hotspot compliance issue

Jan 26, 2015

9:10 AM EDT

27 comments

TELUS has suspended sales of the recently launched Sony Xperia Z3 due to a “WiFi hotspot compliance issue” that apparently exceeds Industry Canada’s standards when the feature is active.

Industry Canada notes on its site that the Radio Frequency (RF) energy with devices that enable WiFi must meet requirements “for the safe use of radiation-emitting devices operating in the frequency range from 3 kilohertz (kHz) to 300 gigahertz (GHz). Wi-Fi operates in the 2.4 and 5.8 GHz frequency range.”

In addition to TELUS temporarily stopping sales of the Xperia Z3, the carrier has also disabled the WiFi hotspot capability. Sony Canada is working on a fix, promising a software update in the coming weeks.

In an email statement to us, Sony Mobile said, “In connection with a software update, a hotspot compliance issue with the Sony Xperia Z3 has been identified. We have been working with Industry Canada to provide a solution and a software upgrade will be made available in the next few weeks once testing is completed which will address this fully.”

We are not aware of the number of devices sold by TELUS at this time, nor if other carriers will follow suit. The internal doc noted TELUS decided to go this route because of its “policy of putting customers first, and out of an abundance of caution.” Once the issue has been resolved, TELUS will resume sales.

The Xperia Z3 is currently for sale at Rogers, Bell, WIND Mobile, MTS and SaskTel.

Comments

  • danny wood

    So THAT’S why I feel dizzy when I hotspot from my Z3.

  • southerndinner

    oh no they might lose out on 2 sales a day country wide!

  • James

    one of the worst selling handsets at TELUS anyway. Not much impact at all lol

    • Daniel Luttmann

      Yeah, I’m sure you have Telus sales figures for the phone…

    • Pigs Can Fly

      No that would be the Blackberry Z3.

    • Nathaniel James

      “Blackberry Z3″…

    • mastjaso

      Just being bitter for the sake of being bitter? The Z3 looks like a great phone.

    • Laer

      The z3 is a beautiful phone! Everything done right imo.

    • danny wood

      It’s a great phone.Agreed. Love mine.

    • monsterduc1000

      It can even cook eggs! 🙂

    • formulaphone

      Can confirm.

  • cartfan88

    Hulk smash!

  • RedAlps

    This is really too bad, love my Z3. IMO, it’s a phone for real life! Decent screen size, I can sprint when needed without removing it from my pocket (too big, Note3) It’s waterproof (I’m clumsy, already dumped coffee on it) and the battery life is AMAZING, a tad better than my Note3. Oh, and love the PS4 remote features. Best phone for my life 🙂

    • Hopefully

      Can u help me because my xperia z3 Wi-Fi isn’t working

  • Lucas Kitchen

    Every time I see a headline with the Z3 my hopes go up that Bell is finally bumping the Z3 compact to Virgin. C’monnnn Bell, daddy needs a new phone…

    • p_lindsay

      I got tired of waiting and just bought it unlocked from Sony. Virgin sucks these days. The phone is amazing though.

  • E. R

    Does this issue impact the factory unlocked version of the Z3?

    • danny wood

      I’m wondering about that as well. I have an unlocked one from Sony.

  • Jesseiscanadian

    Use my hotspot all the time, works great. The Z3 has been my favorite android yet, and i have been on a 1 year replacement timeline since the Telus Milestone came out 😐

    • Stimulator

      The problem isn’t that it doesn’t work, it’s that it works too well and is beyond the regulated power output level. All the software patch should do is turn down the output. You probably wouldn’t notice unless you are a good distance from your phone.

    • Jesseiscanadian

      Ahhh sounds about right. And yah, since it’s never more than 10 feet away this should be a non-issue.
      Thanks for the clarification!

  • ShaunTheSheep

    It’s true; I bought a Z3 and now my microwave doesn’t work; also, I have cancer. My coffee’s always warm though, so…you know…swings and roundabouts.

  • 5tinkyPete

    Sony just can’t catch a break.

  • Robert Spierenburg

    Does anyone know if Telus has resumed sales yet? GBS Communications (a Telus reseller) claims that they haven’t, eventhough Telus shows them on their webpage (they were removed earlier). GBS lost my 5 day old Z3 and are having a hard time getting a replacement for me. 🙁

  • brendanhohoho

    The Xperia Z3 is a more than decent smartphone, and one I’d happily carry around from day to day. It’s nicely designed, has great battery life and a lovely display.