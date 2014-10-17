News
TELUS Extend takes on Rogers One Number by bringing free voice and text to tablets and the web

Oct 17, 2014

8:40 PM EDT

35 comments

TELUS has launched a new service in beta that allows smartphone, tablet and laptop users to make phone calls and send text messages over WiFi. Called TELUS Extend, it will be available for free to all existing wireless subscribers.

Similar to Rogers One Number, the app bypasses TELUS’s cellular network to initiate calls, and doesn’t count towards a customer’s monthly voice or text allotment.

Extend also allows TELUS customers to make calls to any North American number free of charge, regardless of whether their plan has a long distance add-on.

Meant to augment a customer’s existing cellular plan, Extend lets customers make and receive calls on a tablet or laptop (OS X or Windows), similar to the Handoff function natively offered by Apple on OS X Yosemite. There are also native iOS and Android apps.

Extend is currently in closed beta before being opened to the public; TELUS says it has sent out 10,000 invites to select customers, many of whom have been chosen in areas known to have poor network coverage. Extend is an IP-based solution for TELUS customers who don’t always have great coverage in their neighbourhoods, as well as for frequent travellers and business users who spend a lot of time on their computers.

Rogers One Number, which is powered by Vancouver-based Counterpath, was launched in 2012, and has since rolled out from the PC to tablets and smartphones.

Comments

  • Why not enable native Wi-Fi calling on devices that supports it?

    • deltatux

      I think the carrier that really needs WiFi calling is WIND, it’ll really help with areas with weak signal like basements and when you’re deep inside a building. As long as you have WiFi, you’re good to go!

    • Davidyyz

      If it has the same features as Rogers One Number, then it’s not just about being able to route calls over WiFi when there’s a poor connection or if you don’t have an LD plan. The purpose is to create a unified communications product where you can use various internet enabled devices to make and receive phone calls using your cell phone numbers, have your text messages synced across multiple devices regardless of operating system, and being able to manage your call handling rules from any device.

    • MassDeduction

      This. I use Rogers One Number almost every day, and almost exclusively for sending/receiving SMSs on PCs and Macs, but to the recipient it looks like I sent it from my phone.

      That said, I occasionally get an SMS that is sent once by me but received 6 or 8 times by the recipient. If that keeps happening with RON, despite preferring Rogers’ network overall I might be willing to try Telus’ alternative.

  • brad

    This is a very neat feature. Nice one TELUS.

  • Karl Dagenais

    There are many apps that allow IP based calls, including Hangouts which allows Wi-Fi calling for free in Canada and the US. the big differentiator here would be to be able to receive calls from Wi-Fi, for example In work places or basements. If they have this, I’m switching carriers next year at contract renewal.

    • KiwiBri

      hmm.. I forget about hangouts. Must try it one day..

    • The nice bonus with this though is the ability for those wifi calls to/from your native TELUS number.

    • Unorthodox

      All those solutions are using some other number, other than your own cell number. Rogers One Number and this are truly an extension to your regular number, which is super convenient. I mostly use Rogers 1Number to utilize my 6Gb bandwidth when my paid minutes are coming to the end of monthly cycle. And also when I want a good quality call, because after VOIP calls regular voice call sound like crap to me.

    • Andrew

      You guys should try Fongo. Its better.

    • I have tested it, you can place and receive calls, send and receive sms in as much as you are on Wi-Fi. it is pretty neat

    • MassDeduction

      I’d argue that the big differentiator here is proper SMS integration with your regular SMS number. I’d rather WiFi calling to do what you describe, but there are significant advantages to being able to type SMSs on a PC (or on a Mac if you roll that way) versus on your phone. Especially for longer ones.

  • lovestospooge

    There are VoIP services in Canada that will give you a free phone number and allow you to text for free and make cheap calls. Like TextPlus and TextMe. You probably won’t be able to keep your old number though. Though those are probably not the most popular or best services around even. Just two services I’m aware of. All you need is a mobile data plan with a cellular carrier if you want to make calls and text on the go where there is no Wi-Fi. What’s stopping you from getting a Rogers/Bell/TELUS SIM with a $35/5 GB mobile internet plan, putting that into your phone, tablet and making calls and texts over Wi-Fi and 3G or LTE?

    It makes no sense to me that Robellus will charge a minimum of $84.60/month for an unsubsidized 5 GB smartphone plan (Koodo has a $94 unlimited talk, text/picture messaging and 5 GB data plan. -10% for a BYOP discount). But then readily charge $35/month for an unsubsidized 5 GB tablet/mobile data plan. Does it really cost $50 more to TELUS to offer you unlimited talk and text to go along with your 5 GB? Texting barely uses network capacity. And voice usage is declining and not very bandwidth intensive to their network. Robellus will charge whatever the market will bear. Plain and simple. People don’t want to bother getting an LTE iPad or Android tablet if the data plans don’t offer good value. But consumers will put up with the price gouging on smartphones because they see mobile data-connected smartphones as more essential than an LTE tablet.

    • Mj

      I’m hoping Google voice comes to Canada soon. Once that happens I’ll switch to that.

    • marorun1982

      For your information i sell tablet plan on micro sd and its work perfectly on cellphone..

      So nothing stoping you from doing this!

    • MassDeduction

      Mobile data-connected smartphones are more essential to me than an LTE tablet. I’m a commuter cyclist, and carrying a tablet everywhere with me isn’t appealing (not even my nice, light 8″ Dell Venue 8 Pro). But carrying a smartphone with me is no problem at all. When I do have a tablet with me, I turn my smartphone into a mobile hotspot. And I want a local phone number for convenience (and cost savings) for the people calling me, versus some of these services that give me a number from who knows where (often Vancouver numbers, whereas I’m in Victoria). And then there’s the long-term viability of the service, as they’ve come and gone in the time I’ve been following them, whereas my Fido number hasn’t had to change since I got it in 1998. It’s worth paying a bit more to get a bit more for me.

    • lovestospooge

      There are people who have a tablet or data stick plan on their SIM card that they use with their smartphones. And it works. I’m surprised that they haven’t got flagged by Rogers/Bell/TELUS. I have two phones (an Android and an iPhone) and whenever I switch phones with the same Koodo MicroSIM card, the phone model and IMEI of my phone will automatically update when I sign in to my Koodo account. The networks can tell what device you are using. Or at least TELUS does.

      I am thinking about switching back to WIND so that I don’t even have to worry about this (unlimited talk, unlimited text, 5 GB 3G data starting at $35/month). But if it doesn’t work out with WIND, I am thinking about getting a $35/5 GB tablet or data stick plan with one of Rogers/Bell/TELUS and trying the SIM card on a phone. And just use an app like TextMe or TextPlus for unlimited text/picture to Canada/US (I have some friends on whatsapp too) and take advantage of the low airtime rates. I would probably have to give up my number though. That’s the drawback. Don’t think you can port your number to those services.

      When Rogers/Bell/TELUS charge $35/5 GB for a mobile internet plan, there’s no reason for them to have such large margins on unsubsidized smartphone plans other than for the fact that they charge those prices because they can. Case in point: An unlimited talk, text/picture and 5 GB data plan is like $55 in Manitoba and Saskatchewan and that includes a 15% tab subsidy (or equivalent phone subsidy in the case of Virgin Mobile and Fido since they don’t do tabs). Not $84.60 minimum unsubsidized. Smartphone plans are cheaper in Manitoba and Saskatchewan because MTS and Sasktel are a legitimate threat to Rogers/Bell/TELUS. Unlike WIND Mobile.

  • Mj

    Article might want to add that this is invite only right now. Not sure how one obtains an invite though. I guess they probably want to bring people onto the service slowly.

    • Tmack

      As mentioned in the article, Telus invited 10k people to beta test.

      “Extend is currently in closed beta before being opened to the public; TELUS says it has sent out 10,000 invites to select customers, many of whom have been chosen in areas known to have poor network coverage.” From the article above

    • MassDeduction

      Has it ever come out of beta?

    • not yet still

  • alan1

    MobileSyrup: I follow your Twitter feed – it’s how I get notified of new posts. However, I’ve noticed your increasing double (even triple) tweets starting with “From earlier” or “FYI”. Do you really find it necessary to do that? Isn’t once enough? It’s kind of desperate looking.

  • canucks4life

    I wonder if this will be available for prepaid clients as well…would be nice since they’ve NEVER had any kind of LD package….0.50/min is insane.

    • Andrew

      Prepaid will not get this.

  • Mischa Price

    A fair bit of central burnaby has pretty terrible reception considering how manny people live and must (not be able to) use the network. So i would really love an invite and native wifi calling on IOS

    • Andrew

      Try out Fongo. Free download.

  • This looks awesome! Thanks Telus. I’ll most likely get it when you release it.

  • Jmlowes

    This is interesting. I have anyways wondered why texting was not directly possible using a tablet or PC. It looks like telus will finally offer this, and more. Nice going.

  • fruvous

    I hope they’re not using Counterpath too. I’ve been without voice service on Rogers for 3 days now because of their PoS.

    • jayv

      It’s not CounterPath, those guys know their stuff, best UC client in the market hands down, wish Bell would use them! I run their Bria app on my phone with another ITSP and the features are awesome.

  • KeepingMum

    How does this work with Roaming internationally/USA?

  • Bill___A

    I guess they wouldn’t have tagged me as a business traveller from their data because I yank out their SIM card before I leave the country. This software won’t cost them any revenue in my case but it will be very convenient I expect.

  • @crossdressbc

    I use rogers one number and it sucks. Hopefully this will be better when I switch to Telus.

  • Phil

    It is NOT available to Prepaid customers (according to Telus).

  • Bob McDonald

    It is not available on the ios. checked itunes many times but this app either never made to the store or something is missing.