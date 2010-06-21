Best Buy selling Sonim XP3 Enduro unlocked

News
In an interesting move Best Buy Canada has started selling unlocked phones. You can now get the hardcore Sonim XP3 Enduro for the no-contract price of $449.99, then go activate it via your carrier.

The XP3 Enduro looks like it could simply dominate over any current rugged device that’s in the market – this thing can apparently handle dust, water, drops, shocks and extreme temperatures. Unfortunately as rugged as it looks it also weighs a brick at 166 grams.

  • Charles in Vancouver

    This phone has no 3G so it’d only work on Rogers and Fido. Not much of a choice.

  • FIlip Mares

    Weak offering. Does it have apps? lol

  • sandallife

    this phone is way over priced.. just because it has rubber around it to make it shock absorbent doesnt mean its worth 500 bucks including tax.. its not worth more than 99 bucks. bad move by best buy.

  • donald

    The phone may have a limited market (won’t be hampered by 3G Rogers/Fido only service in the Toronto area)BUT, the interesting thing is that BB will be selling it unlocked. iPhone unlocked, Nexus 1 unlocked, another one I forget the details. Wouldn’t surprise me if the locked phone disappears, except for subsidised phones, within a year.

  • gekki

    hey guy, this phone targets working people – construction workers, police, postman, couriers, even sailors. It is not going to be game/toy even camera oriented. It is for people who almost drop their phones roughly every other day, onto hard surface, such as when one is reshingling a roof. It has its own clientele.

  • Michael

    Might as well just buy ten $50 phones as needed.

  • Steve

    Get a sat phone, if you are working remote mineing opps

  • phuzzykiller

    As an commercial/industrial electrician, I’m looking for a descent rugged phone for when I’m at work (I really don’t want to kill my N1….). Unfortunately, for $449 this phone is NOT what I’m looking for. Waaay over priced for what looks to be a feature phone. So far nothing has looked to be better than my old SE W810 (I’ve dropped that thing 10 ft and it still worked.. to bad I zapped it….)

  • Plazmic Flame

    I’m all for selling phones unlocked but I’m personally sick and tired of this “cookie-cutter prices”. Don’t be like incumbents Best Buy… this phone is not $449.99…

  • Mike

    Its pretty good for Sonim to offer this phone here, since most of their models dont usually include the 850 band.

    As for the remark about buy cheap phones, its not cost effective if the phone breaks or dies on the job.

    Sonim also guarantees there phones unbreakable and if you can break it, they will replace it for free.

  • Daniel Amsler

    I dunno, considering that’s an unlocked phone and a ruggedized one at that. I would have to say the pricing is at least decent.

    But if my dad were still alive he’d definately take up the “unbreakable” challenge, he broke every “rugged” phone he was ever given in the most inventive of ways (one got accidentally crushed by a bulldozer when it fell out of his pocket while he was working for instance)

  • Big Daddy Data

    Don’t let the price point scare ya… Yes it’s expernsive but it comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty. Basically SONIM will replace the device in full as long as it wasn’t destroyed on purpose.

