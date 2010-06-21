Best Buy selling Sonim XP3 Enduro unlocked

In an interesting move Best Buy Canada has started selling unlocked phones. You can now get the hardcore Sonim XP3 Enduro for the no-contract price of $449.99, then go activate it via your carrier.
The XP3 Enduro looks like it could simply dominate over any current rugged device that’s in the market – this thing can apparently handle dust, water, drops, shocks and extreme temperatures. Unfortunately as rugged as it looks it also weighs a brick at 166 grams.
Check it here at Best Buy
