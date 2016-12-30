New:
Get the latest tech accessories and gear here!Get the latest tech accessories and gear here!
0

MobileSyrup’s top tech stories of 2016

December 30th 5:05pm by MobileSyrup

0

SyrupCast 101: Looking back on 2016

December 30th 9:32am by MobileSyrup

0

Every Android owner should check out the OnePlus Bullets V2 headphones

December 29th 12:54pm by Igor Bonifacic

Latest News

View All
parliament-hill-

Here are the top read MobileSyrup tech stories of 2016

2016 has been a whirlwind of a year in tech. We have BlackBerry ending in-house production of smartphones and outsourcing development and manufacturing to TCL. Shomi, a rising star in…

December 31st 12:44pm by Zachary Gilbert

0
airpodssized

These Canadian Apple Stores have AirPods in stock

While Apple’s AirPods have been the source of many jokes over the last few months, the W1 chip that allows the iPhone to instantly connect to the wireless earbuds over…

December 30th 5:58pm by Patrick O'Rourke

0
netflixsized-1

Ian’s favourite things of 2016

For me, 2016 was a mix of love of the usual dose of Tim Hortons, Taylor Swift, eBikes, exploding phones, Tesla, and trying to understand the hype of Pokémon Go….

December 30th 3:36pm by Ian Hardy

0

Help us map wireless service in Canada with the “Canadian Mobile Landscape” heat map

VIEW ALL NEWS STORIES

Latest Reviews

2017 Lexus RX infotainment review: Staying the course

HTC-10-sensor

HTC 10, six months later

supermariorunreviewheader

Super Mario Run Review: Nintendo nails its mobile landing

VIEW ALL REVIEWS

Latest How-to's

microsoftsized

How to upgrade from Windows Phone 8.1 to Windows 10 Mobile

0
streamingplatforms

Canadian streaming app comparison: Netflix, CraveTV, Amazon Prime Video, Club Illico

0
Amazon-prime-video-ipad-app

Amazon Prime Video in Canada: Complete TV and movie list

0
VIEW ALL HOW-TO'S