fbpx
News

Tim Cook is dripping swag with one of a kind Nike Air Max ’86 at Apple event

Tim Cook was just flexing on all of us plebs with a special Nike Air Max

Dean Daley
May 7, 20245:17 PM EDT 0 comments

At Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, was dripping swag with a special pair of Nike sneakers.

While Cook was there to talk about the new iPad Pro and other devices, HypeBeast noted that the executive was wearing a Nike Air Max 1 ’86s. This custom-made sneaker was designed specifically to revamp the iPad Pro.

The shoes had an off-white mesh body and sole. It also had a unique ‘wave’ effect on the mudguard and toe and a rainbow-speckled pattern. On the side of the shoe, there was Nike’s signature swoosh with rainbow stitching surrounding it, making it look like it was sketched by an Apple Pencil Pro.

The tongue also had the swoosh and the written words ‘Made on iPad.’

The pair of Air Max ’86s won’t be available to purchase anywhere, it was only for Cook to flex on us and show off the new iPad Pro.

Image credit: HypeBeast

Source: HypeBeast

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

Here’s Canadian pricing for Apple’s new iPad Air, iPad Pro and more

News

Apple’s new iPad Pro and Air don’t have physical SIM slots

Gaming

Netflix Games adds Sonic Mania Plus, Braid Anniversary Edition and more

News

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad gets $100 price drop in Canada

Comments