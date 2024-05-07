Tim Cook is dripping swag with one of a kind Nike Air Max ’86 at Apple event

At Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, was dripping swag with a special pair of Nike sneakers.

While Cook was there to talk about the new iPad Pro and other devices, HypeBeast noted that the executive was wearing a Nike Air Max 1 ’86s. This custom-made sneaker was designed specifically to revamp the iPad Pro.

The shoes had an off-white mesh body and sole. It also had a unique ‘wave’ effect on the mudguard and toe and a rainbow-speckled pattern. On the side of the shoe, there was Nike’s signature swoosh with rainbow stitching surrounding it, making it look like it was sketched by an Apple Pencil Pro.

The tongue also had the swoosh and the written words ‘Made on iPad.’

The pair of Air Max ’86s won’t be available to purchase anywhere, it was only for Cook to flex on us and show off the new iPad Pro.

Image credit: HypeBeast

Source: HypeBeast