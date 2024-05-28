fbpx
News

Canadian retailers offering deals on PS5 games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Last year's Super Mario RPG remaster is also on sale

Bradly Shankar
May 28, 20248:05 AM EDT 0 comments
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Cloud v Sephiroth

A Square Enix sale is being held at various Canadian retailers, offering solid deals on a few notable titles.

The standout of these is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, one of the year’s highest-rated games. The full list of discounted games is as follows:

  • Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Nintendo Switch) — $54.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) — $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $59.99)
  • Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS4/PS5/Nintendo Switch) — $44.99 (regularly $64.99)

Check out the promotion on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, The Source and Walmart. The sales end on June 6th.

It’s also worth noting that last year’s Super Mario RPG remaster (the original version of which was developed by SquareSoft, now Square Enix) is also on sale for $54.99 (regularly $79.99) at The Source.

Image credit: Square Enix

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

YouTube is doubling down on mobile games in its app

News

Microsoft Phone Link will soon let you copy text from images on your phone

News

Peel police recover hundreds of stolen vehicles following months-long investigation

Streaming

New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2024

Comments