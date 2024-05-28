Peel police recover hundreds of stolen vehicles following months-long investigation

Vehicle thefts are such an ongoing problem in Ontario that thieves are using AirTags to track targets and victims are using AirTags to try and recover stolen vehicles. Peel Regional Police (PRP) now say a months-long operation led to 16 arrests and the recovery of almost 400 stolen vehicles.

In an announcement published on the PRP website, the police detailed ‘Project Odyssey,’ an investigation into an organized crime group behind the theft and transport of stolen vehicles. According to police, investigators found a Peel-based company that facilitated the transport of stolen vehicles out of a Brampton trucking yard. Stolen vehicles were transported through hubs in the Greater Toronto Area and the Port of Montreal.

The seven-month investigation has so far led to 16 arrests, the issuing of 10 additional arrest warrants and the recovery of 369 stolen vehicles. Additionally, three transport trucks and two bobcats were seized.

The PRP said the 369 recovered vehicles had a value of roughly $33.2 million. 255 of the vehicles were recovered in Peel Region and 144 were recovered at the Port of Montreal.

Image credit: PRP

Source: PRP