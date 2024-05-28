YouTube is doubling down on mobile games in its app

YouTube has been testing a suite of in-app mobile games for a year or so, and now it’s finally bringing them to the masses. But don’t get your hopes up, there are 75 games, but most are so stale the only other place you’ll probably find them is your grandma’s iPad.

If I’m being lenient, not all games are terrible. Titles like Cut the Rope, Find Out, and Trivia Crack were all very popular at one point or another, but most of the games are pretty basic, like Solitare, chess, and the types of games you see in janky mobile ads.

You might be asking yourself, “Why do I want to play games within YouTube?” And truthfully, there is no answer. You would think that YouTube games would be built to allow you to watch a show and play a game at the same time, but sadly, they’re not. You can only do one thing at a time, and if you have YouTube Premium, the multitasking experience is better outside of the YouTube app.

You can find the games within the YouTube app by clicking on the Explore button and choosing ‘Playables.’

Image credit: YouTube

Source: YouTube