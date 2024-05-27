Cable theft knocks out internet in parts of St. Catharines, Ontario

Bell has shared on X (Twitter) that a cable theft that took place some time May 25th has knocked out internet in parts of St. Catharines, Ontario.

Bell mentions that this isn’t the first time this has happened in the area and in a flurry of follow-up posts it mentions that weather and the complexity of the locations that need to be replaced as reasons for the delay in getting internet restored.

(1/2) Some customers in St. Catharines, Ontario may be experiencing an ongoing service interruption due to repeated cable thefts in the area. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) May 25, 2024

On May 27th, Bell followed up with another post claiming that internet would be restored on Wednesday, May 29th. MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell and will update this story with more information when available.