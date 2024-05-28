fbpx
Streaming

New on Paramount+ Canada: June 2024

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 premieres on the service this month

Bradly Shankar
May 28, 20242:34 PM EDT 1 comment
Mayor of Kingstown Season 3

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in Canada in June.

Highlights include the third season of Mayor of KingstownYellowstone: One-Fifty and Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing. 

June 2nd

  • Mayor of Kingstown (Season 3) [Paramount+ Original]

June 4th

  • Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing [Paramount+ Original]
  • Scream 5

June 6th

  • Second Chance Champions

June 7th

  • Café Daughter
  • My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes
  • Transformers: Earthspark (Season 2)

June 10th

  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado

June 11th

  • Blaze and the Monster Machines (new episode block)
  • How Music Got Free
  • Hugo

June 13th

  • My Wife and Kids (Seasons 1-5, full series)

June 14th

  • Angel Has Fallen
  • London Has Fallen
  • Olympus Has Fallen

June 18th

  • Nacho Libre
  • Serving Sara

June 21

  • No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie
  • Yellowstone: One-Fifty

June 25th

  • Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)
  • I Smile Back
  • 21 Bridges

June 28th

  • Alone Australia (Season 2)

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).

Find out what came to Paramount+ Canada in May here.

