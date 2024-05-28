Lego reveals incredible The Legend of Zelda set ahead of September release

Lego and Nintendo have unveiled a new The Legend of Zelda set, and it might very well be one of the toy maker’s best to date.

In a neat twist, this is actually a 2,500-piece 2-in-1 set featuring the Zelda series’ iconic Great Deku Tree in both its Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild incarnations.

The #LEGOTheLegendofZelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 Set is available Sept. 1, 2024. pic.twitter.com/bhEka3VfHb — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 28, 2024

Accompanying the tree are two sets of minifigs: one featuring young Link and adult Link from Ocarina of Time, and the other with Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild.

What’s more, the set also includes recognizable characters and creatures that you can build, including Navi the Fairy, the maraca-wielding Hestu (alongside several smaller Koroks), the Deku Sprout and a Skulltula. All in all, there’s an impressive amount of detail to the whole thing.

You can now pre-order the Great Deku Tree set for $389 from the Lego Store ahead of a September 1st release date.

The Zelda set is the latest in an ongoing collaboration between Lego and Nintendo. To date, the companies have released multiple Mario and Donkey Kong, as well as an Animal Crossing line and even one based on the retro NES console.

Image credit: Lego/Nintendo

Source: Lego/Nintendo