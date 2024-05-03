fbpx
News

Samsung halts Galaxy S22 update due to lock screen issue

This shouldn't have affected Canadian users

Dean Daley
May 3, 20243:25 PM EDT 0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is the latest smartphone to get an issue with its most recent update. According to users on the Samsung Community forums, the S22 series’ most recent update stopped due to bugs.

According to the forums, the lock screen will stop working after the update. However, the bug causes the touch display to stop working in some cases, forcing users to factory reset.

The One UI 6.1 update hasn’t reached us in North America yet, so Canadian users should be fine. The update had rolled in South Korea, but it’s now been stopped.

Samsung will now attempt to fix the bug before re-launching the update. Following this, the update should start rolling out to other regions.

Source: Android Authority

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Deals

Koodo reportedly offering some former customers $25/30GB win-back deal

News

Android 15 could make using landscape on phones better

Tablets & Computers

Google rolling out Circle to Search to the Pixel Tablet

News

Microsoft working on a fix for VPN issues caused by recent Windows 11 update

Comments