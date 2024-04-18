Tim Hortons customers get nothing, not even a Timbit, after email saying they won a boat

If you’ve gotten an email from Tim Hortons saying you’ve won a boat, you’re not alone.

As reported by CTV News, several people have reported receiving such emails from Tims, which the coffee chain says were sent in error. While scam emails saying you’ve won something are common, this was actually from Tim Hortons proper.

In a subsequent email to customers, Tim Hortons apologized for the mistake.

“We’re reaching out to let you know that technical errors may have resulted in incorrect information about rolls or prizes being included in your Roll Up to Win recap email which you received today,” the company wrote. “Unfortunately, some prizes that you did not win may have been included in the recap email you received. If this was the case, today’s email does not mean that you won those prizes.”

Altogether, the boat was estimated to be worth around $60,000, so people are understandably disappointed over the mixup. Adding to the frustration is the fact that Tim Hortons hasn’t actually offered any compensation. As CTV News notes, Tim Hortons incorrectly notified customers last year that they’d won $10,000 daily prizes and, according to the company, were given $50 gift cards for the error.

However, at least one Ontario resident who spoke to CTV News said he hasn’t received any such offer, which is especially notable given the value of the boat is significantly more than that of last year’s daily cash prize.

But hey, at least Tim Hortons has pizza now, right?

Source: CTV News