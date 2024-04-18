Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Air might feature more power-efficient mini-LED display

Apple’s rumoured 12.9-inch iPad Air might feature a mini-LED display like the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro, according to a recent X (formerly Twitter) post from Ross Young, the CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Surprise! The upcoming 12.9” iPad Air has a MiniLED display. This will consume left over panels from the 12.9” MiniLED iPad Pro and offer lower power than an edge lit LCD… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 18, 2024

Young says the new bigger iPad Air will use leftover mini-LED displays from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. In theory, this should result in improved battery life and greater contrast than a standard LCD display. Unlike year’s past, there will reportedly be two versions of the iPad Air this year: 10.9-inches and 12.9-inches. Other rumours surrounding the iPad Air hint that it will feature the M2 chip and vertically oriented rear-facing cameras.

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro currently features a standard LCD screen, while this bigger version of the tablet offers mini-LED. Both the new M3-powered 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pro are expected to make the jump to OLED screen technology, resulting in an increased contrast ratio, deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Following several rumoured delays, all of Apple’s new iPads are expected to be announced at an event in early May.

Source: @DSCCRoss Via: MacRumors