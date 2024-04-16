fbpx
News

YouTube is enforcing its ad-blocking apps on mobile

You'll get a message that says, "The following content is not available on this app"

Dean Daley
Apr 16, 20244:06 PM EDT 3 comments

YouTube is strengthening its enforcement of third-party apps, specifically ad-blocking apps on mobile.

Those using these third-party apps to block ads may see buffering issues or an error that reads, “the following content is not available on this app” when watching a video.

Google says it doesn’t allow these third-party apps to turn off ads because it prevents creators from being rewarded for viewership. Ads on YouTube support creators, and if you want an ad-free experience

YouTube allows third-party apps to use its API and follow its API Services Terms of Service; however, any app that violates these terms will be blocked.

Source: Google

Related Articles

Gaming

Play a two-hour trial of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for free

News

Pluto TV launches first Hindi FAST channel in Canada

News

Pizza Pizza wants you to get baked on 4/20 with its ‘pre-rolls’

News

Arbitrator rules in favour of Telus firing worker for using the N-word

Comments