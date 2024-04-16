YouTube is enforcing its ad-blocking apps on mobile

YouTube is strengthening its enforcement of third-party apps, specifically ad-blocking apps on mobile.

Those using these third-party apps to block ads may see buffering issues or an error that reads, “the following content is not available on this app” when watching a video.

Google says it doesn’t allow these third-party apps to turn off ads because it prevents creators from being rewarded for viewership. Ads on YouTube support creators, and if you want an ad-free experience

YouTube allows third-party apps to use its API and follow its API Services Terms of Service; however, any app that violates these terms will be blocked.

Source: Google