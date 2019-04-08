The Criterion Channel launches in Canada, streams more than 1000 classic films

The Criterion Channel, a new streaming service focused on classic films, has launched in Canada.
The service offers a constantly refreshed catalogue of older films from both major and indie studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Lionsgate, Oscilloscope, Cinema Guild and Strand Releasing.
A small collection of films will be available during launch week, including:
- My Name Is Julia Ross, Joseph H. Lewis, 1945
- So Dark the Night, Joseph H. Lewis, 1946
- The Big Heat, Fritz Lang, 1953
- Human Desire, Fritz Lang, 1954
- Drive a Crooked Road, Richard Quine, 1954
- Pushover, Richard Quine, 1954
- Nightfall, Jacques Tourneur, 1957
- The Burglar, Paul Wendkos, 1957
- The Lineup, Don Siegel, 1958
- Murder by Contract, Irving Lerner, 1958
- Experiment in Terror, Blake Edwards, 1962
More content will be added weekly.
Altogether, Criterion promises more than 1,000 classic films and 350 shorts. Further, Criterion will offer a 15-minute-a-month film school and recommended titles from filmmakers such as Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water).
A 14-day free trial is available, with a monthly subscription costing $10.99 USD ($14.63 CAD) and an annual membership priced at $99.99 USD ($133.10 CAD).
The Criterion Channel is currently available on the web, with apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, iOS, and Android devices “coming soon.”
Source: The Criterion Channel
