Where to stream The Sympathizer from the director of Oldboy and Robert Downey Jr.

Park Chan-wook and Canada's Don McKellar have teamed up with Downey Jr. to adapt a Pulitzer-winning novel

Bradly Shankar
Apr 11, 20247:04 PM EDT 0 comments
The Sympathizer

Park Chan-wook, the celebrated South Korean filmmaker behind Oldboy, is back with a new TV series called The Sympathizer.

Produced by darling entertainment label A24 for HBO, the black comedy drama series follows a South Vietnamese spy who flees to the U.S. to gather intelligence and report back to the Viet Cong.

The Sympathizer is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name and was created by Chan-wook and Toronto’s Don McKellar (Last Night). The series Hoa Xuande (Cowboy Bebop), Fred Nguyen Khan (Transplant), Toan Lee (Visioneers), Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) and Ottawa’s Sandra Oh (Killing Eve). It’s worth noting that Downey also co-produced the show, while Chan-wook directed three of the seven episodes.

Since it’s an HBO show, The Sympathizer will stream on Crave in Canada. The first episode premieres on April 14th, with one new episode dropping every following Sunday.

Image credit: HBO

