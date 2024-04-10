fbpx
Infamous Canadian crime featured in new Netflix doc What Jennifer Did

Netflix's latest true crime film focuses on the story of a young woman in Markham, Ontario who hired hitmen to kill her parents

Bradly Shankar
Apr 10, 202411:56 AM EDT 0 comments
What Jennifer Did

A new documentary about an infamous Canadian crime called What Jennifer Did is now streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door), the film examines the 2010 case of Jennifer Pan, a young woman in Markham, Ontario who called the police after her mother was killed and her father was severely injured. While Pan claimed that armed intruders were responsible, an investigation into the incident revealed that Pan played a much bigger role than she let on. She and three accomplices were ultimately sent to prison.

Check out the full trailer for What Jennifer Did below:

Stream What Jennifer Did here.

Image credit: Netflix

