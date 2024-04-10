Infamous Canadian crime featured in new Netflix doc What Jennifer Did

A new documentary about an infamous Canadian crime called What Jennifer Did is now streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Jenny Popplewell (American Murder: The Family Next Door), the film examines the 2010 case of Jennifer Pan, a young woman in Markham, Ontario who called the police after her mother was killed and her father was severely injured. While Pan claimed that armed intruders were responsible, an investigation into the incident revealed that Pan played a much bigger role than she let on. She and three accomplices were ultimately sent to prison.

