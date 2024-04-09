Apple Watch 10 series rumoured to feature low-energy OLED tech to help battery

Apple is looking into low-energy OLED panel technology to help reduce the power consumption of the Apple Watch.

According to The Elec, the tech giant will adopt a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) for an upcoming Apple Watch that’s set to launch later this year. Using this method should help reduce the wearable’s overall power consumption.

This technology is being made by LG Display, the primary producer of the rumoured Apple Watch 10 series. The company is developing the new LTPO OLED display for Apple.

The report also indicates that Samsung Display is working on the Apple Watch 11 series, which is expected to launch next year. Oddly, Samsung Display won’t be responsible for the Watch 11 series’ screen, but it will participate in the display technology’s development.

All four models in the iPhone 17 series will feature LTPO OLED technology as well. Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro models use this type of display, and according to the leak, it will remain the same for the iPhone 16 series as well.

Source: The Elec