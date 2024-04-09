All but one iPhone 16 model reportedly getting larger batteries

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 models’ alleged battery capacities have leaked.

According to OvO Baby Sauce OvO, a supply chain leaker on Weibo (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro,‌ and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger batteries than their respective iPhone 15 variants. However, the iPhone 16 Plus has a smaller battery than the iPhone 15 Plus.

The iPhone 15 Plus has a battery capacity of 4,383mAh, while the iPhone 16 Plus apparently has a battery capacity of 4,006mAh.

Another rumour suggests the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s battery life will increase to 30-plus hours (the iPhone 15 Pro Max offered a 29-hour battery life).

MacRumors suggests that efficiency improvements on the new iPhone 16 Plus could make the smaller battery negligible. Alternatively, the smaller battery could be an effort to push customers to the more expensive Pro Max model.

It’s also possible that Apple believes the improved battery lifespan of its previous models (likely coming to the iPhone 16 models) could, over time, help maintain the alleged smaller battery capacity for the iPhone 16 Plus.

Other rumours about the upcoming iPhone 16 models include that the 16 Plus will reportedly go from 6GB of RAM to 8GB, improving multi-task performances.

Additionally, dummy models of the iPhone 16 showcase a redesigned camera, a ‘Capture Button’ where a user can zoom in by swiping, and more new features. The iPhone 16 lineup will likely be revealed in the fall, as the iPhone 15 models debuted last September.

Source: ‘OvO Baby Sauce OvO‘ (Weibo), Naver Via: MacRumors