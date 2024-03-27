Tim Hortons and Too Good To Go team up to stop food waste

Tim Hortons announced a partnership with Too Good to Go to launch ‘Tims for Good, ‘ a program to ensure better usage of food.

Too Good To Go is an app for guests wanting to purchase food that’s still available at the end of the day. Users can buy a selection of assorted baking items, potentially including donuts, bagels, cookies, timbits muffins, and more, for $4.99 CAD, which usually has retail values of $15 or higher. Normally, restaurants dispose of food, like baked goods, because they are no longer fresh.

Current participating locations include major cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, and more. Tim Hortons said restaurants in Atlantic Canada, like St.Johns and Halifax, will start the program later this week.

According to their site, Too Good To Go has saved over 311 million meals from being thrown out, equivalent to 840,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from going into the air. The website also mentions that 50 percent of food in Canada is wasted each year and contributes to 8 percent of gas emissions.

The app has 90 million registered users and 215,000 partners in 17 countries across North America and Europe.

Too Good To Go is available for iOS and Android devices.

Image Credit: Tim Hortons Mobile App

Source: Tim Hortons