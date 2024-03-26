fbpx
YouTube’s Playables to be discontinued on March 28

It's currently unclear if Playables will be relaunched

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 26, 20244:36 PM EDT 3 comments
YouTube

Last year, YouTube, following in Netflix’s footsteps, started experimenting with games on its platform. The feature, called ‘Playables,’ allowed YouTube users to play games on the web and through the YouTube app on Android and iOS.

However, just like Google’s last experiment with gaming via Stadia, Google-owned YouTube’s Playables are going away too

Playables will be discontinued on Thursday, March 28th, as stated on YouTube’s experiments page.It’s worth noting, however, that this isn’t a new decision from YouTube. Considering that this was a test, its end date was disclosed previously; this just indicates that the experiment has ended.

It’s currently unclear if Playables will be relaunched.

Image credit: YouTube

Source: YouTube Via: AndroidAuthority

