Select Apple AirPods are up to 22 percent off

Ian Hardy
Mar 26, 20246:53 AM EDT 6 comments
AirPods Pro

Select Apple AirPods models are on sale today from Amazon with savings upwards of 22 percent off.
Below are the latest deals from Apple:

Source: Amazon Canada

